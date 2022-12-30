Kilometres-long traffic jams occur on approaches to Crimean Bridge

Ukrainska Pravda
Several kilometres of traffic jams have formed on the approaches to the Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula with Russia; due to that, the departmental security of the Russian Ministry of Transport has increased the number of inspection posts.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet Crimeainform

Details: Crimeainform noted that this decision was adopted to increase the traffic capacity, as the flow of vehicles had increased.

The departmental security of the Ministry of Transport of Russia asked drivers to understand the situation.

According to the latest data, the queue from the Kuban side [Russia] has been roughly 3 kilometres, and 2 kilometres from the occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation claims that the time of inspection of vehicles and people in the direction of Crimea have increased not only because of the increased flow of vehicles, but also because of the amount of luggage it carries.

Background:

  • On 8 October 2022, an explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimean Peninsula with the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • The Russian government has ordered that the Crimean Bridge be rebuilt no later than 1 July 2023.

  • On 5 December, the press service of the Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that he "inspected" the repairs and allegedly drove along the bridge's roadway.

  • Russian invaders have been actively using this bridge to reinforce their army in the war against Ukraine.

