Our Take On Kilroy Realty Corporation's (NYSE:KRC) CEO Salary

John Kilroy became the CEO of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) in 1996. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does John Kilroy's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Kilroy Realty Corporation has a market capitalization of US$7.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$12m over the year to December 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.2m. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from US$4.0b to US$12b, and the median CEO total compensation was US$7.6m.

Next, let's break down remuneration compositions to understand how the industry and company compare with each other. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 15% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 85% is other remuneration. Kilroy Realty sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

Thus we can conclude that John Kilroy receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Kilroy Realty Corporation. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Kilroy Realty, below.

Is Kilroy Realty Corporation Growing?

Kilroy Realty Corporation has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 11% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 12%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Kilroy Realty Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 10%, Kilroy Realty Corporation would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared total CEO remuneration at Kilroy Realty Corporation with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 5 warning signs for Kilroy Realty (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.