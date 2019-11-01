Should Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Be Disappointed With Their 24% Profit?

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) share price is up 24% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 23% share price gain over twelve months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Kilroy Realty managed to grow its earnings per share at 54% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 4.4% over the same period. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Kilroy Realty has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Kilroy Realty's TSR for the last 5 years was 43%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kilroy Realty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 26% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 7.4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before spending more time on Kilroy Realty it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

