Kim Biederman steps down as director of Niles Chamber of Commerce

Caroline Kubzansky, Chicago Tribune
Niles Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Biederman stepped down from her role March 23 after two years with the chamber.

The chamber has not yet found a replacement for Biederman, but President Kimberly Smith said the search is underway.

“We are in the process of interviewing for a new Executive Director and hope to have a decision here soon,” Smith wrote in an email to Pioneer Press. “We wanted to ensure that we have the best person in place versus sticking to a strict timeline.”

The Chamber is looking for someone with experience in business and nonprofits and who is “passionate about Niles and our community” to succeed Biederman, Smith said.

Biederman leaves big shoes to fill, Smith added.

“Kim was the perfect definition of tenacious and vibrant and was a total “go-getter” with recruiting new businesses and welcoming new partners to our Chamber,” Smith wrote.

Biederman first joined the Chamber of Commerce in 2021 as associate director and became the organization’s executive director later that year to replace former Director Alicia Bermes. She stepped down from her position to spend more time with her family, Smith said.

Prior to joining the Niles Chamber of Commerce, Biederman was the Executive Director for the Publicity Club of Chicago, the Chicago Area Public Affairs Group and the administrator for Chicago Women in Government Relations, according to her biography on the Chamber of Commerce website.

She served as a Village of Niles Trustee from 2003 to 2009 and was a Planning and Zoning Commissioner prior to working on the Village Board.

