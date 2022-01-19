Kim Cattrall Reacted To A Fan Who Praised Her For Turning Down The "Trashy" "SATC" Revival Days After The Show’s Writers Were Forced To Address Backlash Over A Controversial Storyline

Putting speculation to rest, Kim Cattrall just ~very~ subtly let fans know what she thinks of the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That.

AJLT, following a long and very As I’m sure you’re aware by now, Kim — who famously played Samantha Jones in the original TV show and its two subsequent movies — made the call not to appear in, following a long and very messy feud with her costars, namely Sarah Jessica Parker.

SATC revival premiered back in December, Kim’s absence has been a Since therevival premiered back in December, Kim’s absence has been a huge talking point both on the show and among fans — many of whom have been desperately searching for clues to suggest that Samatha might still make a surprise cameo . However, judging by her latest liked tweets, this seems highly unlikely.

How I Met Your Mother spinoff titled How I Met Your Father. And while she was there, liked one particularly shady AJTL “trashy” and praised her decision to turn it down. On Tuesday night, Kim hopped on to Twitter to celebrate the premiere of her new Hulu show — aspinoff titled. And while she was there, liked one particularly shady tweet which called“trashy” and praised her decision to turn it down.

“So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff,” one fan wrote, encouraging other viewers to tune into How I Met Your Father.

So proud of @KimCattrall for skipping the trashy S&TC reboot and doing @HIMYFonHulu. She’s wonderful, and so is @HilaryDuff 👌🏼 If you have 48 minutes to spare, go ahead and watch the first two episodes…I may even rewatch them before next week. Challenge accepted! 12:24 PM - 18 Jan 2022

Kim gave the tweet a sneaky seal of approval, marking the very first time that she has publicly discredited the SATC revival since it was announced that she would not be returning to the show.

AJLT aired that Kim has subtly given her thoughts. Just last month, the actor Of course, this isn’t the first time sinceaired that Kim has subtly given her thoughts. Just last month, the actor broke her silence by liking a couple of pointed fan tweets, including one which applauded her for “making choices that are right for [her],” with regard to her decision not to reprise the role.

Story continues

“@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up,” the fan tweet began, making reference to Samantha’s various mentions in the script. “I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy.”

@KimCattrall I am such a fan. With the #SATC reboot happening, they keep bringing you up. I applaud you for making choices that are right for you. You are not required to do anything you don’t want to do or that won’t make you happy. Looking forward to you on #QAF happy holidays! 12:34 PM - 06 Dec 2021

Interestingly, the sentiments in that tweet were very similar to one explanation that Kim gave in the past for not taking part in any subsequent SATC revivals.

SATC As you may remember, the decade-spanning feud between Kim and her costars reached fever pitch back in 2017 after reports surfaced that the third movie had been scrapped at the last minute due to Kim’s “outrageous demands.”

SATC in the past after she was approached about a third movie. After swiftly shutting down the speculation on Twitter , Kim eventually gave her side of the story during a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan where she detailed her “empowered” decision to leavein the past after she was approached about a third movie.

In hindsight, Kim may have been glad to have distanced herself from the revival, given its complicated return to our screens

Off the back of mixed reviews from longtime SATC fans, the AJLT writers were also recently hit with intense backlash from viewers over a particularly controversial storyline.

🚨🚨🚨 Before we proceed, this is your official warning: If you’ve not watched the most recent episode of AJLT, turn back now to avoid spoilers! 🚨🚨🚨

If you’re all caught up with the revival, you’ll know that Steve Brady, Miranda’s husband, has been dealt a pretty miserable plotline.

Steve — who is played by David Eigenberg — quickly earned his place as a fan favorite after he first appeared as Miranda’s boyfriend in the original series. And as the show has unfolded over the years, he still remains one of the most likable and kind-hearted characters, despite his failings.

It’s for this reason that fans were disappointed to see that the once bubbly and confident Steve has been portrayed in the more recent episodes as a passive and bumbling counterpart to Miranda, who seems to be irritated by his existence as she embarks on a secret affair with Che, Carrie’s boss.

The writers’ downbeat portrayal of such a beloved character sparked a wave of impassioned criticism from fans, many of whom took to social media to campaign for Steve’s justice.

On And Just Like That, do they hate the actor who plays Steve? They have given his character not one good scene. He just walks around yelling uttering absolute nonsense. It’s bizarre. He was so lovely. 05:20 AM - 14 Jan 2022

In the wake of the backlash, two of AJTL’s writers were forced to address the controversy, ultimately denying claims that they “hate” Steve.

Speaking to Vanity Fair last week, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky — who both wrote on the original series and the revival — defended Steve’s storyline, explaining that “Miranda’s journey is representing another reality.”

“We love Steve. We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys,” Elisa began, before Julie went on to explain the inspiration behind the controversial storyline.

“Miranda’s journey is representing another reality out there, which a lot of people go through — the reevaluations and transitions in life,” she said. “Grown couples grow apart, and people come to epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them. Miranda’s story was very representative of a certain path that a lot of women find themselves on.”

A particularly prominent concern about the storyline among viewers is that, despite discussing the issue at great length with her friends, Miranda is yet to come clean to Steve about her affair. Apparently aware of this, the writers assured fans that a confrontation is in the pipeline.

With all this in mind, I think it’s fair to say that the long-awaited SATC revival might not have been everything fans wanted it to be. And given the timing of Kim’s subtle dig, maybe it’s not too far-fetched to wonder if she’s an undercover Steve fan too.

More on this