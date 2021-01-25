Kim Cattrall sells her Hamptons 'sanctuary' at a $350,000 price cut amid 'Sex and the City' revival news

Debanjali Bose
Kim Cattrall's cottage is pictured here in evening. It sold for $2.9 million. Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty

Kim Cattrall, best known for playing Samantha Jones on HBO's iconic series "Sex and the City," has sold her Hamptons home for $2.9 million, according to the New York Post - $350,000 lower than its asking price.

The cottage exterior. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

Cattrall's purchase of the waterfront property, which was listed for $3.25 million, coincided with the beloved HBO series' debut, Vivian Marino of The New York Times reported.

Aerial view of the property. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

Per Marino, Cattrall and her former husband, Mark Levinson, got married at the house. The couple was married for six years, from 1998 to 2004.

The cottage exterior. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The single-family home spans nearly 1,300 square feet and sits on 0.4 acres of land in East Hampton, according to Sotheby's. Rebekah Baker, of Sotheby's International, had the listing.

The property pictured at night. Gavin Zeigler for Sotheby’s International Realty

The property is split into two parts: the main house and a separate studio. It has bluestone walkways and mahogany decks.

An outdoor lounging area. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The main house includes a living room with a fireplace ...

The living room. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

... and giant windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Dining area off the living room. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room doubles as a screening room and comes with a motorized screen and projector.

The living room. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The main house has two bedrooms ...

One of the home's two bedrooms. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

... two and a half bathrooms ...

One of the home's full bathrooms. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

... and a loft. Large windows looking out onto the water are a fixture throughout the home, lending it an airy, spacious feel.

The loft area. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The studio, a unit separate from the main house, has its own heating system and half bathroom. Like the main house, the studio also has large windows and vaulted ceilings.

The studio. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The listing photos also show pop art-style portraits of Cattrall on the wall. It's not clear whether that decor was included in the purchase.

Pop art-style portraits of Cattrall line one wall. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside, the property features a hot tub and an outdoor shower.

The hot tub. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

According to The New York Times, Cattrall originally paid $450,000 for the home in 1998 and has called it her "sanctuary."

A view of the beachfront. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

The New York Times, Sotheby's International

The Hamptons real-estate market is known to attract celebrities - Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Robert Downey all owning homes there, according to Elle.

An outdoor lounging area. Chris Foster for Sotheby’s International Realty

