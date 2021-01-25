Kim Cattrall sells her Hamptons 'sanctuary' at a $350,000 price cut amid 'Sex and the City' revival news
"Sex and the City" actress Kim Cattrall has sold her waterfront Hamptons home for $2.9 million.
She bought the property the same year she first took on the role of Samantha Jones.
A "Sex and the City" revival was recently announced, but neither Cattrall nor Jones will be back.
Kim Cattrall, best known for playing Samantha Jones on HBO's iconic series "Sex and the City," has sold her Hamptons home for $2.9 million, according to the New York Post - $350,000 lower than its asking price.
Source: New York Post
Cattrall's purchase of the waterfront property, which was listed for $3.25 million, coincided with the beloved HBO series' debut, Vivian Marino of The New York Times reported.
Source: The New York Times
Per Marino, Cattrall and her former husband, Mark Levinson, got married at the house. The couple was married for six years, from 1998 to 2004.
Source: The New York Times
The single-family home spans nearly 1,300 square feet and sits on 0.4 acres of land in East Hampton, according to Sotheby's. Rebekah Baker, of Sotheby's International, had the listing.
Source: Sotheby's International
The property is split into two parts: the main house and a separate studio. It has bluestone walkways and mahogany decks.
Source: Sotheby's International
The main house includes a living room with a fireplace ...
Source: Sotheby's International
... and giant windows that let in plenty of natural light.
Source: Sotheby's International
The living room doubles as a screening room and comes with a motorized screen and projector.
Source: Sotheby's International
The main house has two bedrooms ...
Source: Sotheby's International
... two and a half bathrooms ...
Source: Sotheby's International
... and a loft. Large windows looking out onto the water are a fixture throughout the home, lending it an airy, spacious feel.
Source: Sotheby's International
The studio, a unit separate from the main house, has its own heating system and half bathroom. Like the main house, the studio also has large windows and vaulted ceilings.
Source: Sotheby's International
The listing photos also show pop art-style portraits of Cattrall on the wall. It's not clear whether that decor was included in the purchase.
Source: Sotheby's International
Outside, the property features a hot tub and an outdoor shower.
Source: Sotheby's International
According to The New York Times, Cattrall originally paid $450,000 for the home in 1998 and has called it her "sanctuary."
Source: The New York Times, Sotheby's International
The Hamptons real-estate market is known to attract celebrities - Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Robert Downey all owning homes there, according to Elle.
Source: Elle
Read more:
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend scooped up a new Beverly Hills mansion for $17.5 million just a month after putting their old one on the market — take a look inside
A retro 1980s mansion in an exclusive California enclave is selling for $10 million under its original asking price — take a look inside
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly dropped $33 million for a mansion on a high-security Miami island that's guarded 24/7 — take a look inside
A London mansion designed to look like 2 glowing glass cubes is asking $64 million. Look inside the modernist home that has 3 underground levels and a car stacker.
Read the original article on Insider