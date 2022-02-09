Kim Harris, seeking parole for murdering 2 nursing home execs, says she was healed by God

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nursing assistant who killed two executives who fired her 25 years ago told the Kentucky Parole Board Wednesday she has been healed by God.

Kim Harris, who claimed at her trial in 2001 that she was insane, told board members that she is not taking medication in prison for mental illness because it makes her drowsy.

Kim Harris

She said she knows what she did was wrong but did not apologize to the survivors of Deborah Bell or Patti Eitel, who she gunned down as they left Jefferson Place nursing home for the day.

More: 25 years ago she coldly executed 2 nursing home execs who fired her. Now, she's up for parole

Three parole board members who heard the case passed it until Monday, when it will be considered by the full board.

Harris was convicted of two counts of intentional murder and ordered to serve 25 years in prison without parole.

She described Wednesday how she had shot both women as they were screaming but denied witness accounts that she had kicked Bell after she shot her and lifted Eitel’s head by the hair, then slammed into the pavement.

Harris said she touched Eitel on the head and told her she loved her.

Harris claimed she went to the nursing home on April 29, 1997, intending to take her own life, but board members seemed skeptical because she brought so much ammunition and because she had adopted a dog earlier the same day.

The board also asked her about an incident at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in 2002 in which she attacked another inmate, then assaulted a corrections officer who came to her aid.

Harris was punished with segregation for 180 days, according to department records.

She said if she is granted parole she will return to live with her family in Elizabethtown and train dogs for a living. She trained guide dogs as part of a prison program.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky nursing home killer asks for release, says God healed her