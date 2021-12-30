Kim Iversen: Emails REVEAL Fauci & Collins COLLUDED to smear scientists, SHUT DOWN scientific debate
Kim Iversen details the alleged NIH and CDC effort to discredit some experts' COVID-19 opinions.
Kim Iversen details the alleged NIH and CDC effort to discredit some experts' COVID-19 opinions.
In 2012, a detainee was kneed in the face by a correctional officer. Despite video evidence, all officers involved denied that he used excessive force.
Ty Jerome (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a 3-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 12/29/2021
Madden shoveled dirt on the Dolphins' dream of winning a third straight Super Bowl, eliminating them in one of the NFL’s epic playoff games in December 1974.
“The Amazing Race” returns for its 33rd edition on Wednesday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET, kicking off with a disclaimer from host Phil Keoghan about this most unusual season. Variety has an exclusive first look at the opening five minutes of the two-hour premiere episode, (watch above, or scroll down to see more) set […]
Five earthquakes have been confirmed in the Columbia area in less than 40 hours.
Kim Iversen and Robby Soave discuss how travel restrictions have resulted in the rescheduling of a Joe Rogan show in Vancouver,
Angela Kukawski, a celebrity business manager whose clients included the Kardashian family, Nicki Minaj and more has died. The 55-year-old was reported missing on December 22 and was found dead inside her vehicle the next day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities announced in a statement that they have arrested and charged her boyfriend, Jason Barker with murder. Detectives allege that the 49-year-old killed her inside their Sherman Oaks home and placed her body in the car
Wizards of Waverly Place alum David Henrie announced that he and his wife Maria Cahill Henrie are preparing to welcome another baby following years of pregnancy losses.
Try not to drool too hard.View Entire Post ›
Rhode Island LegislatureRhode Island State Rep. Patricia Morgan set Twitter ablaze Tuesday when she blasted out a bizarre post claiming she’d lost a Black friend due to a recent conservative obsession: critical race theory.In the tweet, the Republican lawmaker complained that her friend had become “hostile and unpleasant” towards her—simply because she’s a white woman.“Is that what teachers and our political leaders really want for our society? Divide us because of our skin color? #CRT,” Morgan
A DoorDash corporate employee vented his grievances in a Blind post titled "Doordash making engineers deliver food."
A former "Baywatch” actor and NFL cheerleader is facing federal assault charges after allegedly beating another passenger during a Delta flight who called her a "Karen" after she compared herself to Rosa Parks. Patricia Cornwall, 51, of Los Angeles, was arrested at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta two days before Christmas following the chaotic flight from Tampa, Florida, the Atlanta Police Department stated in a press release. They said they had responded to “a disturbance ca
After Betty White joked about her Proposal co-star Ryan Reynolds having a "thing" for her, the actor took to social media to send a message about the media "exploiting past relationships."
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
The American Idol alum defended her husband from backlash on Instagram, writing, "Stop being so offended by what people post who have zero impact on your life and move on"
Clark Griswold could never.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.