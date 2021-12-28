Kim Iversen: Ghislaine Maxwell jury STILL deliberating, asking for more info and supplies
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Kim Iversen shares the latest developments from Ghislaine Maxwell's trial.
Kim Iversen shares the latest developments from Ghislaine Maxwell's trial.
A woman on TikTok shared the strange items movie patrons left after a screening of "Sing 2."
A woman is not happy after noticing a small detail in the reflection of her boyfriend's sunglasses.
After losing her upper lip in a dog attack, Brooklinn Khoury says, "I want to inspire as many people as I can"
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
As an East Coast native, I was completely blown away by my first trip to Southern California. From daily sunshine to shopping, here's what shocked me.
Prince Willam surprised Kate Middleton with a fancy bracelet for Christmas 2021—get details on what they gave their kids here.
Nikola Vuevi produced a box score that the NBA had never seen before, but took a big-picture view of the accomplishment when asked about it.
Oprah Winfrey called out her BFF Gayle King for missing a special celebration at her home after the CBS host allegedly failed to complete a four-step COVID-19 “policy” she has for guests.
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
On Monday, Lake Tahoe broke a 50-year record when snow totals reached 193.7 inches, nearly 15 inches more than the record from 1970.
A Brooklyn personal trainer was arrested in New Jersey and stands accused of shooting both his parents at their multimillion dollar Long Island mansion on Christmas morning, Dino Tomassetti, 29, is facing attempted murder charges following the non-fatal shooting at his parents’ upscale Hewlett Harbor home, officials said. Nassau County Police responded to a shooting at Tomassetti’s parent’s residence on Seawane Drive shortly after 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. Upon arrival, officers found Rocco
Cawthorn said an Army captain he met in Russia invited him to a Miami CrossFit competition, which was a ploy for him to meet his soon-to-be ex-wife.
"As I was setting up his phone, a number texted, 'I miss you.' It was my friend. He then told me 'he can't control what people text him.'"View Entire Post ›
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA former Trump White House official says he and right-wing provocateur Steve Bannon were actually behind the last-ditch coordinated effort by rogue Republicans in Congress to halt certification of the 2020 election results and keep President Donald Trump in power earlier this year, in a plan dubbed the “Green Bay Sweep.”In his recently published memoir, Peter Navarro, then-President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, details how he stayed in close contact wi
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are not slowing down one bit when it comes to showing off that steamy heat between them on their holiday vacation to St. Bart’s. The couple is continuing to flaunt their PDA for the paparazzi every chance they get. Their latest photos involve everything a billionaire needs for a […]
Jim Dotzenrod and his daughter Danielle worked together to transform a 1973 caboose found in a scrapyard into a popular Airbnb rental.
Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour stars absolutely nailed this bit.
A new paper by researchers at the University of Southern California and RAND Corporation sheds light on other advantages of being vaccinated.