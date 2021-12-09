Kim Iversen: Joe Rogan calls BS on Patriot Front march, is the group backed by Feds?

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- A powerful storm swirling in the Pacific Ocean is poised to bring much-needed rain and snow this weekend to drought-stricken California. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersUp to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected to fall in the Sierra Neva