Kim Iversen: Omicron PANIC overblown? South Africa treated as a PARIAH in wake of new variant
Kim Ivsersen gives her take on the emerging Omicron variant.
The New York Times reports more than 775,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 48 million have had the virus. However, many others have likely had COVID but weren't tested or were asymptomatic and didn't realize they had it. While it's impossible to know if you've been infected without seeing a physician or getting tested, there are signs you've had it. COVID affects everyone differently, but according to virus and medical experts Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with, here are the
As you dream, your brain sifts through your memories, thoughts, and feelings. And while most people are aware that dreams can serve as a window into our cognitive states, fewer realize that they can also shed light onto aspects of our physical health. Experts from the Sleep Cycle Center (SCC) say that in particular, your dreams may be able to alert you to a potentially dangerous disorder that occurs in sleep. That's because as your brain subconsciously processes your physical symptoms, it can co
To admit that COVID-19 is mutating to evade our vaccines would be politically incorrect, but this appears to be what is happening, writes Dr. Bradley Bundrant.
Omicron, first identified in South Africa last week, was designated a 'variant of concern' by WHO. Here's what to know about the latest COVID variant.
Epidemiologists said their big concern is how quickly omicron, with its high number of mutations, might spread and how it will match up against vaccines.
The Omicron variant has more than 50 mutations, enhancing the virus' ability to infect the body.
The nine cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Scotland were all linked to the same private event, and none of the people who had tested positive for the variant had required hospital treatment, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. The Scottish cases account for the majority of the 14 cases of Omicron so far reported in Britain, and Sturgeon said that none of the nine Scottish cases appeared to be associated with travel from Southern Africa.
The variant was identified in South Africa and is labeled as a variant of concern by the the World Health Organization.
When her mother experienced hypoglycemia on the anniversary of her diabetes diagnosis, Amelia Hoffman sprang to action
Reading the news of Virgil Abloh’s death gave me chills. According to reports, he died at age 41 after battling […] The post I survived sarcoma cancer — Virgil Abloh’s death will hopefully bring awareness to the rare disease appeared first on TheGrio.
There are 15+ different deodorant products being recalled after samples returned positive for benzene contamination, which is a known carcinogen to health experts.
An elderly Asian woman is in critical condition after a man randomly struck her head with a large rock in Queens on Friday morning. What happened: Quiying Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment on 89th Street in Jackson Heights when the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. She sustained injuries to her head and face and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Elisaul Perez, allegedly approached Ma and bashed her head with the rock before fleeing the scene.
Overzealous policies to limit opioids have significantly hampered pain control for 18 million patients with moderate to severe chronic pain.
Pop star Dua Lipa, 26, showed off her sculpted legs and abs in tights, a miniskirt, and a pink crop top on Instagram. She's a huge fan of quick HIIT workouts.
"He doesn't represent science to them, he represents Josef Mengele," Lara Logan claims in wake of Omicron concerns
UPDATED: Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN’s Jake Tapper today that it will be 7-10 days before we know for sure about how severe cases caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 generally are. Fauci said that South African officials have “assured us they’d know probably in […]
While many parts of the world are imposing new travel restrictions to counter the emergence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, China is confident about beating it through a policy it has used to fight other strains. About the Omicron variant: The B.1.1.529 variant, officially named Omicron, was first reported in South Africa on Nov. 9. Since then, it was found to have a large number of mutations, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
A South African doctor said Sunday that symptoms of the Omicron variant appear to be mild and can be treated at home. Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of the South African Medical Association, was one of the first to notice the new variant. She treated patients at her clinic who had symptoms […]
The author shares how she was unprepared for her C-section with her first child, and how what she learned helped her when she ended with a second one.
Patients have reported feeling "extremely fatigued" but do not have a cough, Dr. Angelique Coetzee said, though it's too soon to determine the risks.