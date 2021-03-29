Kim Janey makes history as Boston’s 1st Black female mayor

Kim Janey, a native of Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston, ending a nearly 200-year revolving door of white, male leadership in the city. “Today is a new day,” Janey said at her official swearing-in ceremony at Boston City Hall last Wednesday. "I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me.”

Video Transcript

KIM JANEY: I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me. Today is a new day. I stand before you as the first woman and the first Black mayor of Boston, the city that I love. I was born into a family with deep roots in the South End and six generations in Roxbury, the center of our great city. I come from a long line of proud educators, entrepreneurs, artists, and advocates.

Our Congresswoman who blessed us with her presence today called it a concrete ceiling here in Boston, 199 years. And we are just now reaching this moment with the first Black mayor and the first woman mayor when other cities all across our nation have already done this. And some have done it a number of times. And so I would agree with our congresswoman that it was a concrete sailing that we have broken through today.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher recounts watching George Floyd’s killing as it happened

    Delivering testimony during the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, 911 dispatcher Jena Scurry testified that she thought the live security video had frozen as George Floyd lay motionless on the ground.

  • Biden says some states should pause reopening

    In remarks on Monday, President Biden pleaded with governors and local leaders to maintain and reinstate mask mandates to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Responding to a question from a reporter, Biden said he believes some states should suspend their reopening efforts.

  • DHS chief calls for more volunteers to help manage surge of migrant children at border

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas sent out a plea Monday morning to his workforce asking for additional volunteers to work at the border, according to an email obtained by Yahoo News. This request comes just a few weeks after he created a volunteer force to help Customs and Border Protection process the surge in migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico.

  • After showing a video of George Floyd's death, prosecutor says bystanders 'called the police on the police'

    While delivering opening arguments in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin on Monday, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell played a video of George Floyd's death and said witnesses "called the police on the police."

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4, including parents, before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said.

  • Hemingway: Democrats exploiting COVID to expand size of government

    The 'Special Report' All-Star Panel discuss the Biden administration's pandemic policies

  • Trump asks wedding party: 'Do you miss me yet?'

    Donald Trump turned up at a wedding at Mar-a-Lago and railed against Joe Biden, China and Iran.

  • White House: Biden watching Floyd trial 'closely'

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says President Joe Biden is "closely" watching the George Floyd murder trial in Minneapolis. She also said the U.S. government is currently reviewing the WHO report on the origin of the virus in China. (March 29)

  • Chiefs to sign former Seahawks DT Jarran Reed

    The Kansas City Chiefs have a new defensive tackle on the team.

  • Londoners hit the parks as lockdown restriction ease

    Londoners rush outside to enjoy parks, as the nation enters the second phase of its coronavirus lockdown easing thanks in large part to a successful vaccination drive. of Londoners in London Fields park

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.

  • Russian hackers gained access to then-DHS Secretary Chad Wolf's emails via the SolarWinds attack, report says

    Wolf was among several senior DHS officials whose email accounts may have been compromised as part of the sprawling hack, AP reported.

  • N. Korea accuses UN of double standard over missile firings

    North Korea on Monday accused the United Nations of a “double standard” over its reaction to the North’s recent missile launches, warning it of a serious consequence. Last week, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea in a defiance of U.N. resolutions that ban such launches by North Korea. The U.N. Security Council subsequently adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea.

  • 'Active and dangerous scene': Mount Rushmore closed, 400 homes evacuated as multiple wildfires spread in South Dakota

    "Dangerous" wildfires spread through the area just outside Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, closing the monument and surrounding neighborhoods Monday.

  • Arkansas becomes first state to pass bill prohibiting doctors from providing gender-affirming medical care to trans youth

    The state Senate voted 28-7 in favor of the bill Monday; the state House previously passed a version. It now goes to the governor for signature.

  • Why FIFA blocks the U.S. men's national team from playing for an Olympics spot

    The U.S. once again will not have a men's soccer team competing at the Olympics, but the best the United States has to offer isn't allowed on the pitch.

  • First witness in Chauvin trial testifies she thought police camera froze because of how long he kneeled on George Floyd's neck

    The first witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin testified on Monday that while watching live police camera footage of George Floyd's arrest last May, she actually thought the video had frozen because of how long Chauvin was kneeling on his neck, The New York Times reports. Jena Scurry, a 911 dispatcher, took the stand as the prosecution played the video. In her testimony, Scurry recalled she couldn't tell precisely what was happening on the ground, but she said she grew concerned about how long the officers remained in the same position and eventually made the rare decision to call her supervisor and report the use of force. "My instincts were telling me that something's wrong," Scurry said Monday. New video from a fixed police camera across the street was also released at the trial. Jena Scurry, the first witness to take the stand, is the 911 dispatcher who had been watching the footage at the time. pic.twitter.com/qqodzrKA6H — Haley Willis (@heytherehaIey) March 29, 2021 Per the Times, the prosecution is "leaning heavily" on the argument that Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, rather than the eight minutes, 46 seconds that the police originally claimed. Time-stamped police body-camera video has reportedly since shown the updated number. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums

  • With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

    For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future. The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. “It’s a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys,” Shanahan said Monday in his first public comments since last week's big trade for the No. 3 pick.

  • MyPillow guy tells Steve Bannon that Trump 'will be back in office in August'

    Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, is still touting wild conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 election. Most recently, during an appearance on former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon's "War Room: Pandemic" podcast, Lindell baselessly asserted he has evidence that will eventually get to the Supreme Court and overturn the results of the 2020 election. "[Former President] Donald Trump will be back in office in August," he boldly proclaimed. Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 Trump doesn't have many allies left who are still publicly claiming the election was rigged, but Lindell has never slowed down, even though he has yet to bring anything remotely noteworthy to the table to back up his baseless claims, which even compelled a NewsMax host to walk out of an interview with him earlier this year. But the "MyPillow Guy" wasn't the only person pushing the narrative in recent days. On Sunday night, former Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) participated in a World Prayer Network prayer call, during which she called the 2020 election a "coup" driven by voter fraud and asserted her belief that congressional Democrats' voting rights bill, known as H.R. 1, will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann says the 2020 election was "a coup" and warns that passage of H.R. 1 will "forever cement that illegal takeover into place." https://t.co/YI9KnGeP6u pic.twitter.com/waFynEyyHw — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums