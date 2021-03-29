Kim Janey makes history as Boston’s 1st Black female mayor

Kim Janey, a native of Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, made history this month — becoming the first woman and first Black mayor of Boston, ending a nearly 200-year revolving door of white, male leadership in the city. “Today is a new day,” Janey said at her official swearing-in ceremony at Boston City Hall last Wednesday. "I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me.”

Video Transcript

KIM JANEY: I come to this day with life experience that is different from the men who came before me. Today is a new day. I stand before you as the first woman and the first Black mayor of Boston, the city that I love. I was born into a family with deep roots in the South End and six generations in Roxbury, the center of our great city. I come from a long line of proud educators, entrepreneurs, artists, and advocates.

Our Congresswoman who blessed us with her presence today called it a concrete ceiling here in Boston, 199 years. And we are just now reaching this moment with the first Black mayor and the first woman mayor when other cities all across our nation have already done this. And some have done it a number of times. And so I would agree with our congresswoman that it was a concrete sailing that we have broken through today.

