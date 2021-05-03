Kim Jong-il painted like Christ: the curious case of the North Korean art show

Alastair Smart
·7 min read
Pak Yong-chol&#39;s The Missiles (1994-2004), part of a new exhibition in Bern - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist
Pak Yong-chol's The Missiles (1994-2004), part of a new exhibition in Bern - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist

Uli Sigg must know North Korea as well as anybody who wasn’t born there. The Swiss entrepreneur, diplomat and art collector first visited Pyongyang for business in the 1980s, when he worked for a firm selling lifts. “At night, the city was pitch dark,” he remembers in a catalogue essay for a unique new show, Border Crossings, that has just opened at Switzerland’s Kunstmuseum Bern.

“There were no lights in the streets or in houses – because they didn’t want to offer South Korea a military target, so they said. In my opinion, it was really an energy shortage.”

From 1995 to 1998, Sigg (now 75) served as the Swiss ambassador to North Korea, during which time he was granted privileged access to the reclusive nation’s art studios. He’d go on to build a collection of North Korean work so impressive that the government in Pyongyang asked him to consider housing it in a museum there. (He declined.) In recent years, Sigg has taken to collecting work from South Korea, too – and the result in Bern is an unprecedented exhibition that shows art from both halves of the peninsula side-by-side.

The history of Korean art dates back 5,000 years and takes in Buddhist icons, ink paintings and green-glaze celadon porcelain. Since the division of the country in 1953, though, after the Korean War, two distinct artistic cultures have developed. Broadly speaking, as in politics and economics, the South has moved in tune with Western trends – abstract painting, street photography – while the North has stayed resolutely isolated, with myriad socialist realist paintings glorifying the Kim dynasty.

“This isn’t surprising,” Sigg explains. “South Korea is a nation of 50 million people, who are fully engaged in globalisation – with unrestricted access to information about global art… This distinguishes them from North Korean artists, who can only do work commissioned [by the government].”

The UK has seen several exhibitions by South Koreans lately: the sculptor Lee Bul, at the Hayward Gallery in 2018; the video art pioneer Nam June Paik, at Tate Modern in 2019–20; and the installation artist Haegue Yang, at Tate St Ives when it re-opens on May 17.

Featured in Border Crossings is another South Korean artist, Park Seo-bo, who’s just as highly esteemed. The painter co-founded the Dansaekhwa movement, of monochrome abstraction, in the 1970s, and Sigg is exhibiting a work from his “Ecriture” series (so called because its marks look like handwriting).

Shen Xuezhe&#39;s Tumen River: Dooman River Broken Bridge (2010) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist
Shen Xuezhe's Tumen River: Dooman River Broken Bridge (2010) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist

The homogenisation of art in recent decades – with the proliferation of fairs and biennials worldwide – has meant that work made in Seoul isn’t too different from work made in Sheffield or Sydney. In many ways, though, the imagery from the north side of the 38th Parallel is most interesting. Art from North Korea has been seen internationally before: in 2010, 100 works were sent from the Korean National Art Gallery in Pyongyang for an ill-fated exhibition at Vienna’s MAK Museum for Applied Arts. Critics lambasted it for peddling sunlit, propagandistic visions of life in a land where half of the 25 million inhabitants live in poverty.

But what really sets Border Crossings apart is the fact that, usually, pictures of the three successive Supreme Leaders – Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il and Kim Jong-un – are not allowed to leave the country. Sigg’s contacts opened doors for him that otherwise are closed. The Kims pop up in his collection often, depicted more like deities than humans. Sigg explains that, for him, “this art has many parallels to religious painting in the West. It has an ideological intent and ultimately aims at subjugation through means of splendour and overpowering.”

In Pak Yong-chol’s 1986 painting, The Marines, for instance, Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il are seen calling the shots aboard a battleship on the ocean. In The Missiles, painted by the same artist a few years later, the same duo wear beaming smiles as they oversee a missile launch.

The idea behind both canvases is to hail the Kims’ leadership and present them as synonymous with the might of North Korea’s armed forces. (Pak Yong-chol holds the rank of “People’s Artist”, the highest that exists for an artist in his country. It’s achieved by winning prizes at national art exhibitions, as well as gaining recognition from the Supreme Leader.)

Guang Tingbo, Hua Guofeng in North Korea (1978, detail) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist
Guang Tingbo, Hua Guofeng in North Korea (1978, detail) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist

Probably the most eye-catching work in Border Crossings is a monumental painting Ri Song-ho of Kim Il-sung’s funeral. Scores of mourners sob their eyes out; some of them collapse in distress. They appear on either side of the unflappable Kim Jong-il, who – despite the loss of his father – maintains a steely determination, aware that he now has a country to rule.

The pyramidal composition, with Jong-il at the apex of a triangle of grievers, isn’t dissimilar to that found in many works by Raphael (such as The Transfiguration with Christ at the apex). The point that Sigg and his curators wish to make is that, though the style and taste of North Korean art differs from our own, its practitioners aren’t necessarily bad.

The country boasts a huge, state-run art academy called Mansudae. Spread over 29 acres in Pyongyang, it hosts 4,000 people across 13 departments, including ceramics, sculpture, oil and acrylic painting, embroidery and chosonhwa (more on which shortly). “There’s real virtuosity in many North Korean images,” says Border Crossings’s curator, Kathleen Bühler. “Contemporary art there has evolved differently from contemporary art in the rest of the world, but it can still be technically excellent”.

Innovation has happened too. One example is in the aforementioned field of chosonhwa: traditional ink-wash painting on rice paper. Originally this was executed in black and white, but in recent decades North Korean artists have introduced a range of expressive colours. In Ryu Hongch’on’s gorgeously ethereal Landscape with House, for example, a medieval fortress known as Ulmil Pavilion can be seen perched atop a cliff, set amidst verdant trees and pink flowers.

Feng Mengbo&#39;s Two Great White Sharks (2014) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist
Feng Mengbo's Two Great White Sharks (2014) - Sigg Collection/Kunstmuseum Bern/The Artist

The connection between Switzerland and North Korea runs deeper than Sigg’s term as ambassador. The Swiss have long served as mediators between Pyongyang and its international foes. Let’s not forget also that the current ruler, Kim Jong-un, went to school in Bern for 11 years, pretending to be the son of an North Korean embassy employee. (It’s said he still speaks the Bernese dialect of German well today.)

As for Sigg, he has continued to visit both Koreas frequently since 1998 and, despite his personal links with the North, collected many works critical of it by artists from the South. Among the most daring is a series by Kyungah Ham, who used Chinese intermediaries to establish contact with a textile factory in North Korea and have it produce embroideries featuring politically sensitive motifs. These included a mushroom cloud (alluding to Pyongyang’s nuclear programme) and a piece of meat (alluding to food shortages).

With no prospect of a peace agreement between the two Koreas, let alone reunification, does Sigg see any signs for optimism? “North Korea is surrounded by countries – China and Russia – who don’t want a flourishing state that could compete with them militarily or economically. Also nobody has a conclusive model of how reunification can be achieved… There’s a long road ahead.”

Border Crossings: North & South Korean Art from the Sigg Collection is at Kunstmuseum Bern until September 5. Info: kunstmuseumbern.ch

Recommended Stories

  • Dominic Raab to discuss Iran threat with US's Antony Blinken during visit to London

    Issues related to Iran are set to feature in talks later Monday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his host in London, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The bilateral talks come a day before the first face-to-face discussions in two years of foreign and development ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial nations and other invited representatives. The UK holds this year's presidency of the G-7. Mr Blinken's visit to London, his first since being appointed by President Joe Biden, comes amid mounting speculation of a prisoner exchange deal with Iran. Prisoner exchanges are not uncommon and were a feature of the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and leading powers. Mr Biden has indicated that he is looking to restart nuclear talks with Tehran after his predecessor, Donald Trump, pulled the US out of the agreement.

  • S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearly 3.4 million of the population of 52 million had received their first dose by Sunday in the campaign begun in February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. A shipment of 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, including 1.67 million via the global COVAX sharing scheme, and 5 million doses of Pfizer's product will arrive by June, the agency's director Jeong Eun-kyeong said, without giving dates.

  • Syria's Assad grants amnesties before presidential election

    Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree Sunday granting amnesty and reducing sentences for several categories of crime committed before May 2, state news agency SANA said. It also comes ahead of the May 26 presidential elections, which Assad will most likely win for a fourth, seven-year term in office. Since Syria’s conflict began in 2011, Assad has issued similar amnesties, the latest of which came in September 2019.

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • ‘Two justice systems’: Anger as white Trump supporter who used dead mother’s vote walks free while Black woman faces jail for voting error

    Ms Mason claims she was unaware she was ineligible to vote under Texas law

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • Indian Prime Minister Called Out for Building New, Billion-Dollar Residence Despite Deadly COVID Shortages

    Central Vista Revamp Project Handout With India running out of essential supplies to treat millions of current COVID-19 cases, the main opposition leader called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to invest in a $1.7 billion government complex and private palace, which is still being constructed by thousands of laborers in central New Delhi as the pandemic rages around them.On Tuesday, opposition leader Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, claimed in a Twitter post that crucial funds are being “diverted for the construction of a new house for the prime minister.” “When the people of the country are struggling with shortage of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, medicines, then it would be better if the government put all the resources in the work of saving the lives of the people, instead of constructing a new house of 13,000 crores,” she said.जब देश के लोग ऑक्सीजन, वैक्सीन, हॉस्पिटल बेड, दवाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं तब सरकार 13000 करोड़ से पीएम का नया घर बनवाने की बजाए सारे संसाधन लोगों की जान बचाने के काम में डाले तो बेहतर होगा। इस तरह के खर्चों से पब्लिक को मैसेज जाता है कि सरकार की प्राथमिकताएँ किसी और दिशा में हैं। pic.twitter.com/2OylP2ncJ6— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2021 The massive spread is called the Central Vista Revamp project—scheduled to be completed in December 2022—and work is continuing despite calls for a national lockdown as the coronavirus crisis worsens.Modi hopes the palatial enclave in downtown Delhi will be a lasting testament his administration. The campus, which is the size of 50 football fields, will include a new parliament, 10 buildings dedicated to government offices and conference space, 10 buildings for the prime minister’s private residence, and a further 29 buildings for the vice president’s special digs, according to the Indian Express. The complex also includes nine sewage treatment centers and the removal and transplantation of several thousand trees. Earlier this week, Modi deemed the construction on the site in the heart of New Delhi as an essential service so the nearly 6,000 workers can skirt lockdown rules, despite a 30 percent test-positivity rate in the congested city. In 2021, Modi renamed the largest stadium in the world after himself after allocating more than $110 million, to build what is supposed to be the premier cricket stadium in the world. On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League finally suspended its cricket season indefinitely after several players contracted the virus despite attempting to adhere to bio-secure bubbles. The annual tournament features the best players from all over the planet, including stars from England, South Africa, the Caribbean, and Australia, whose government has banned citizens from returning home. It is unclear how the stranded sports stars will find passage out of India. Australian players face heavy fines if they return to Australia, which has closed the country to anyone coming from India until at least May 15. Many countries have banned all flights from India, which has experienced the worst global example of a collapsed health system seen anywhere since the pandemic began in March 2020. The world’s largest democracy has continued to log between 350,000 and 400,000 new infections daily for the last two weeks. Shortages of hospital beds, supplies, oxygen, and firewood for cremations has added to the nightmare scenario and directly contributed to thousands of deaths. A group of scientific experts told Reuters they had warned the government of an emerging new variant back in March, but Modi’s government ignored it, choosing instead to claim victory over the virus. “Policy has to be based on evidence and not the other way around,” Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of INSACOG, told Reuters. “I am worried that science was not taken into account to drive policy. But I know where my jurisdiction stops. As scientists we provide the evidence, policy making is the job of the government.” Modi has been criticized for pushing ahead with regional elections and huge campaign rallies, which he held just last month. The religious festival Kumbh Mela was also allowed to go ahead, with millions of Hindu worshipers gathering for a holy dip in the Ganges River. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • So good, so good! At SoFi Stadium, fans celebrate a real, live concert and a worthy cause

    In the first area concert since the pandemic, and the first at SoFi Stadium, Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez and Prince Harry appear at "Vax Live."

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • Laureano stays hot, homers again as A's top Blue Jays 5-4

    Ramon Laureano homered for the third consecutive day and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Monday night, spoiling Marcus Semien’s return to the Coliseum. Stephen Piscotty also went deep for Oakland. Jed Lowrie doubled twice and had three hits.

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Bill and Melinda Gates separation send shockwaves through world of global philanthropy and healthcare

    ‘Neither of us are afraid of a little bit of grist in the system, neither in business nor in our marriage’

  • Florida governor says limiting local Covid powers is ‘evidence-based’

    Most of the state’s population is still unvaccinated

  • Will more bricks fall from the Red Wall? The key battlegrounds to watch in the 2021 local elections

    Hartlepool by-election When Hartlepudlians go to the polling booth on Thursday, they will be voting for both their local representatives on the council, which is currently a coalition between Independents and Conservatives, as well as a new MP, after a by-election was called when Mike Hill, the former Labour MP, stood down following sexual harassment allegations. The Tories have never won Hartlepool, which has remained Labour since its creation in 1974, but it is now the party’s most vulnerable seat. Jill Mortimer, a farmer and North Yorkshire district councillor, is the Tory candidate. Shane Moore, leader of Hartlepool Council, said the feeling on the ground was that the Tories would win the by-election. “It’s theirs to lose”, he said. On Monday, Boris Johnson visited Seaton in Hartlepool, a sure sign he knows how important this seat is, as winning it would suggest the fall of the North’s “Red Wall” is not a one-off.

  • Biden’s press freedom day statement was a little different from Trump’s

    Biden celebrates ‘courage of truth-tellers who refuse to be intimidated’ while Trump pushes 2020 election conspiracy theory on World Press Freedom Day

  • At least 23 dead, scores injured after Mexico City Metro overpass collapses onto road

    An overpass of the Mexico City Metro collapsed, sending a train plunging onto the road below, trapping cars and killing at least 23 people.

  • Trump appears on Mar-a-Lago bandstand to complain about election and reveal he is moving to New Jersey resort

    Former president insinuates that similar recounts could occur in other states he lost

  • Vodafone using Google's cloud and AI to retain customers

    Telcos are increasingly turning to machine learning, cloud and data analytics to boost revenues.

  • Kids in reopened school tell the Bidens they miss eating and napping on virtual learning sessions

    First couple visits Virginia elementary school during public relations push to sway opinion in favour of massive federal spending package

  • Avalanche rally for 5-4 overtime win vs Sharks

    Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche gained ground in the race for first place in the West Division by rallying past the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Monday night. Martin Jones got a piece of Burakovsky's shot but it trickled past him into the net for the game-winner. Colorado scored three times in the third period to overcome a pair of two-goal deficits and got the tying goal from Nazim Kadri with 3:39 to play.