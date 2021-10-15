Kim Jong Un applauds as North Korean soldiers' hands smashed and bodies beaten



Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, applauded his nation's soldiers as they performed a series of extreme martial arts.

Kim and the hermit nation's leaders applauded the "Self-Defense 2021" exhibition that saw soldiers getting their hands smashed with sledgehammers, jumping and head-butting through what appeared to be Sheetrock, being beaten, and jumping over cars, footage of the event showed.

The event was broadcast on state-run TV, according to a report.

The exhibition was part of a series of events conducted by the military to honor the anniversary of the North Korean ruling party coming to power.

The development of the nation's soldiers and arsenal is essential to countering the hostile policies of the United States and South Korea, Kim said.

