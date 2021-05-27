Kim Jong-Un Bans Skinny Jeans, Mullets For Promoting 'Capitalistic Culture'

North Korea is cracking down on symbols of a “capitalistic lifestyle” with its recent ban on body piercings, mullets and skinny jeans.



Stopping capitalism: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un implemented the ban following a warning from the state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmum, that “capitalistic culture” is taking over the country and must be stopped, according to Yonhap News.



Rodong Sinmum warned that North Koreans must “be wary of even the slightest sign of the capitalistic lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” claiming that the "invasion" of such a lifestyle was the reason that socialism failed in other countries.

The article was referring to the younger population who have started embracing western fashion trends, The Guardian reported.



New fashion rules: As part of its crackdown on “anti-socialist behavior,” the government allegedly issued an order on “proper” hairstyles, outlawing all but 15 “non-socialist” haircuts, according to Metro.



Socialist Patriotic Youth League, the nation’s so-called “fashion police,” listed mullets, spiky and dyed hair among styles no longer allowed.

Young North Koreans are also discouraged from wearing skinny jeans, branded shirts, and getting nose and lip piercings.



In March, North Korean propaganda website Arirang-Meari accused the K-pop industry of "slave-like exploitation" in which artists are “deprived of their body, heart and soul.” Lee Sang-sin, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification, said it might have been an attempt by the country's propagandists to crack down on foreign media, NextShark previously reported.



Featured Image via Korea Now (left) and Skavlan (right)

