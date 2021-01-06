Kim Jong-un admits failure and calls for 'big leap forward' at rare North Korean party congress

Kim addressed the party on Tuesday in a rare speech - REUTERS

It appears that even Supreme Leaders are unable to shield themselves from the catastrophic economic fallout of the year-long pandemic.

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s authoritarian ruler, opened a rare ruling Workers’ Party congress on Tuesday, with a candid admission that his five-year economic plan had failed.

In 2021, the near-deified status of the Kim dynasty does not offer blanket protection from the reality that the capital, Pyongyang, home to the country’s elite and somewhat protected from desperate rural poverty, is reportedly running out of basic necessities including cooking oil, sugar and fresh produce.

“Our five-year economic development plan has fallen greatly short of its goals in almost all sectors,” Kim conceded in his opening speech to the eighth party congress – the first since 2016, when he sought to cement his succession as a young leader and set his own ambitious goals.

Kim used the 2016 congress to promise a “great socialist country” that would enjoy both a powerful nuclear arsenal and a growing economy.

There are significant and ongoing food shortages in Pyongyang. As of January, there is:



– No sugar

– No cooking oil

– No toothpaste

– Local fresh fruit and veg over five times the usual costhttps://t.co/n2FFljrlmj — Chad O'Carroll (@chadocl) January 5, 2021

In announcing the first five-year financial plan since the 1980s, with a focus on improving living standards, Kim took on the political risk of public responsibility for economic development in the impoverished reclusive kingdom.

His gamble was thwarted not only by sanctions over his refusal to fully dismantle his nuclear and missiles programmes, but when the North was forced to close its borders to trade to protect its ailing public health system from Covid-19, and was hit by summer typhoons that further threatened food supplies.

Kim prepared the public for a climbdown from his five-year plan when he appeared to shed tears at a military parade in October as he thanked citizens for their sacrifices, paid tribute to troops for their service and apologised that his “efforts and devotion” were insufficient to improve livelihoods.

The attempt to show his human side as a “man of the people” was carefully balanced with a beaming smile as his military unveiled huge new weapons, including a new intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching the United States, and a powerful addition to the North’s arsenal.

New year celebrations in Pyongyang. North Korea officially has no coronavirus cases - REUTERS

Kim’s acknowledgement this week of his regime’s failings is expected to be offset later this week by another mass parade, to emphasise public devotion and the regime’s determination in the face of outside adversity.

The combination of empathy and strength is a strategy that Kim will likely reinforce during what is set to be another brutal economic year, and to deflect from his inability to ease punishing international sanctions despite three groundbreaking meetings with Donald Trump, the US president.

Kim met his 2016 goal of boosting his regime’s nuclear prowess.

Since taking over from his father Kim Jong-il in 2011, he has conducted four of the country’s six underground nuclear tests and flight-tested three intercontinental ballistic missiles, but the achievement has underpinned the country’s current economic devastation.

The congress is only the 8th in the Workers' party history - KCNA/Reuters

Nevertheless, Kim showed familiar defiance in his congress opening speech, boasting that the country had won a "miraculous victory" by bolstering its power and global prestige since 2016, and promising the party would explore a "new path" for making a "big leap forward".

The congress, which plays outs over the next few days, will be the focus of intense international attention as Kim is expected to unveil his new economic strategy and reveal his hand on foreign policy.

Addressing some 4,750 delegates and 2,000 spectators, he is expected to announce leadership changes - potentially involving Kim Yo Jong, his sister - and discuss other organisational and audit issues.

And with just two weeks before Joe Biden, the US President-elect takes office, analysts will pour over every nuance to predict what may define his early relationship with the new US administration.

Whether he chooses military-focussed belligerence or a more conciliatory approach based on exceptional economic woes, it appears unlikely that Kim – even in the most dire of circumstances – will pass up a chance to remind the incoming administration of his strongman reputation and brandish his nuclear success.