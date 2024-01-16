Kim Jong Un to classify South Korea constitutional enemy number one

A picture released by the North Korean state news agency (KCNA) on 16 January 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the 10th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (National Assembly) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. -/KCNA via YNA/dpa

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wants to enshrine the designation of South Korea as enemy state number one in his country's constitution.

In a speech to parliament in Pyongyang, Kim emphasized that reunification with their southern neighbour is no longer possible, state-controlled media reported on Tuesday.

Expressions such as "independence, peaceful reunification and great national unity" must be deleted from the constitution, Kim demanded.

The situation on the Korean peninsula is tenser than it has been for years against the backdrop of the conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme. Kim's country is subject to tough international sanctions.

Kim recently labelled South Korea as the main enemy during visits to munitions factories and announced a reorientation of the previous unification policy.

At the parliamentary session, Kim once again accused South Korea of wanting to bring about the end of his government.

"We do not want war, but we also have no intention of avoiding it," He was quoted as saying by KCNA Watch, an organization which monitors North Korean media.

Kim stated that a constitutional amendment must make it clear that all North Koreans must be taught the idea "the firm idea that ROK is their primary foe and invariable principal enemy."

The Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea is considered a sham parliament abroad. It usually only meets a few times a year to approve decisions made by the state leadership and the Workers' Party.

A picture released by the North Korean state news agency (KCNA) on 16 January 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un the 10th session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly (National Assembly) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. -/KCNA via YNA/dpa