Kim Jong-un’s daughter spotted in $2,800 Dior jacket as N. Korea suffers extreme poverty, starvation

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, was seen in recent photos wearing a $2,800 Dior jacket.

As reported on March 17 by KCNA Watch, the father and daughter were pictured together during North Korea’s Hwasongpho-17 intercontinental ballistic missile launch. In contrast to the impoverished conditions of the totalitarian country’s population, 10-year-old Ju-ae wore French luxury brand Christian Dior’s Kid’s Hooded Down Jacket, which has a price tag of $2,800.

The discovery was made by Chosun’s Noh Suk-jo, who identified Dior’s unique square and rhomboid embroidery woven throughout.

Believed to be Kim’s “beloved” daughter,” Ju-ae has seemingly joined her father in his lavish lifestyle.

In previous sightings, the dictator has been seen enjoying various luxuries, such as expensive and exotic foods, watches, clothing, accessories and other items sanctioned in the country. On Oct. 10, 2020, the North Korean leader was pictured wearing a Swiss IWC Schaffhausen watch — which are priced at upwards of $10,000 — to the 75th anniversary of the Labor Party.

According to former North Korean ambassador and defector Ryu Hyun-woo, a primary task for North Korean diplomats outside of the country is to “buy items on the luxury goods list for Kim Jong-un’s family.”

Kim’s extravagant lifestyle was also witnessed by former NBA athlete Dennis Rodman, who visited the country and formed a close friendship with the dictator.

To many outside of North Korea, Kim’s lifestyle is a topic of heavy criticism.

As estimated by the Vienna University of Economics and Business in 2020, 60% of the country’s population suffers from absolute poverty. As the least free economy in Heritage’s 2023 Index, the government accounts for nearly all of the country’s GDP, with much of its resources going into military and weapon development.

Kim and his family's lifestyles are further contrasted by North Korea's chronic food shortages. While the country's decades-long problems with feeding its people is well known, some experts say the country is facing its worst food crisis since the 1990s famine known as the "Arduous March," which saw up to 3.5 million citizens die of starvation.

In February, South Korea's Ministry of Unification said that its neighbor to the north appears to be facing a "grave" food shortage that has resulted in starvation deaths.

Further, as one of the most reclusive countries in the world, trade and investment is believed to have dwindled to extreme levels, leading North Korea to remain on the brink of bankruptcy.

