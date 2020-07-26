Kim Jong Un Finally Admits Coronavirus is in North Korea

North Korea just announced its first case of COVID-19, casting blame most conveniently on a defector who had fled to South Korea and then re-defected back to the North, supposedly bringing the bug with him.

That’s the spin that North Korea’s state media, KCNA, is putting on the case after a meeting of the politburo of the Workers’ Party, at which Kim Jong Un himself made a rare appearance Whether he was there in person or “virtually,” on screen, was not clear.

But there was no doubt, from the the crisis atmosphere surrounding the meeting, of the severity of the pandemic that’s been afflicting the North for months—despite the regime's refusal to acknowledge what’s going on. Also implicit in the unusually detailed KCNA dispatch, published in Rodong Sinmun, the party paper, was the need to buttress Kim’s image as a strong leader capable of dealing with the crisis.

Does Trump Know How Scary Things Are Getting in Korea?

Kim, generally called simply “supreme leader,” was reported by KCNA to have revealed “a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country.”

The quotes on KCNA were not attributed directly to Kim, and it’s not certain if he personally made them or simply approved them. At the same time, he was reported to have taken what KCNA called “the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong City,” just above the Demilitarized Zone about 40 miles north of Seoul. That’s where the defector may have crossed the line, possibly by swimming across the Imjin River as it flows from North to South.

Never previously has the North so much as hinted at any COVID-19 cases, even while announcing a series of precautions beginning with the closure of its borders with China in January and severe restraints imposed on the movement of diplomats.

The defector story, said Robert Collins, a long-time intelligence analyst for the U.S. command in Korea, “gives the Kim regime plausible excuse as to how virus infections started.” Collins, who has written numerous books and studies on North Korean issues, cited reports of areas “put under strict isolation” in North Korea—“about the only method the Kim regime has in containing any spread of the virus.”

The politburo meeting, as reported by KCNA, acknowledged the crisis precipitated by a pandemic of epic proportions—the country faces economic and food instability exacerbated by the U.S. and U.N. sanctions that make it extremely difficult for the North to carry on normal trade and commerce despite help from China. Having previously denied that anyone had come down with the disease, the state media had to stress Kim’s presence as party chairman when announcing the coronavirus case—critical to spreading the bad word after months of official obfuscation and denial of the disease.

The tone of the KCNA report suggests the need to reinforce Kim’s leadership at a time when confidence in his ability to control the pandemic is obviously in doubt.

Often out of sight for weeks at a time since onset of the coronavirus in January, Kim has reappeared most recently on a visit to a chicken farm at which he called for increased production and, several days before, to a hospital under construction in Pyongyang. At the hospital, he reportedly berated managers and workers for going too slow, definitely a sign of the immediate need for a vast improvement of medical facilities, including many more beds. On both visits, it was not clear exactly when he had been there, but he did look healthy if overweight, at least to judge from the photos released by KCNA.

Kim’s Sister Is on the Warpath

Kim’s reported appearance at the politburo was his most important in weeks—a chance to shore up confidence in the midst of a pandemic that appears beyond the ability of the North’s medical facilities to combat. Significantly, the North Korean state media was careful not to pin the blame on anyone living in the North but on a lone defector made to appear responsible for the entire outbreak.

Kim himself did not mention the defector, but KCNA opened its report by declaring “an emergency event happened in Kaesong City where a runaway who went to the south three years ago, a person who is suspected to have been infected with the vicious virus, returned on July 19 after illegally crossing the demarcation line.”