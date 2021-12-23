Kim Jong Un impersonator undeterred by threats

Kim Jong Un impersonator undeterred by threats
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elizabeth Palmer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looked grim at a ceremony to mark 10 years since his father's death over the weekend. But just over the border in Seoul, South Korea, a haircut was transforming Kim Min Yong, also known as Dragon Kim, into his alter ego.

His adopted style, mirroring Kim Jong Un, is a convincing look, he says, but not exactly flattering.

Dragon Kim's main work is counselling South Korean students as they apply for spots at prestigious American universities, but took his side hustle, impersonating the North Korean leader, online with his YouTube channel, KIMJONGUN TV.

He offers a funny take on a deadly serious dictator, who's often shown in North Korean propaganda admiring new weapons in his arsenal — including a missile that could reach the United States.

But is the faux Kim afraid of impersonating someone so powerful, especially after receiving online threats? 

"North Korean supporters say, 'if you mock our Dear Leader, you will be in trouble, like, big trouble!"

"I was really scared," Dragon Kim admitted to CBS News. But with no serious reprisals after 10 years, he's still at it.

There was one hiccup. In 2019, when Kim Jong Un met Donald Trump in Vietnam, Dragon Kim was there, too — doing his thing. Until, that is, the Vietnamese police picked him up and jailed him, just in case the visiting North Korean delegation was to find out about his antics and fail to take the joke.

He said they kept him locked up for about six days.

Vietnamese police aside, Dragon Kim has taken flak over the years. There's nothing funny, critics say, about a pitiless dictator.

But he says they've missed the point.

"When I do Kim Jong Un impersonation, the funny things like the dancing and, you know, in public… I think that just helps to damage his authority," he told CBS News.

And a little laughter may help him, and his fellow South Koreans live with the fact that the real Kim Jong Un is their next door neighbor, and he's starting his second decade in power, armed to the teeth.

Sneak peek: Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water

Russian President Vladimir Putin holds end-of-year press conference amid escalating tensions with U.S. over Ukraine

Time capsule hidden in Robert E. Lee statue is opened

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Titane review: A gnarly ride that oozes with blood, oil, and semen

    4/5 It’s directed by France’s Julia Ducournau, who’s already made traumatising audiences her signature

  • Inside Kathy Hilton's Dazzling Holiday Home

    Today AD is welcomed to Los Angeles, California by Kathy Hilton for a tour of her glittering holiday home. Anyone who’s seen season 11 of&nbsp;The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills&nbsp;knows Hilton is the type to go big or go home—and with&nbsp;Christmas, she does both.See more here: https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/step-inside-kathy-hilton-glittering-house-of-christmasShop Kathy’s Christmas decor!Greet visitors into your own winter wonderland with a faux snow and tinsel-covered entry room tree similar to Kathy’s.(Similar) Bee & Willow Flocked Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree: https://fave.co/3mgs7fc(Similar) Birch Lane Stripe Ball Ornament: https://fave.co/3p40x6G(Similar) Birch Lane Swirl Drop Christmas Finial Shaped Ornament: https://fave.co/3dZxM51(Similar) allgala Christmas Tree Ornament Balls: https://amzn.to/3GJtlHQ(Similar) Vickerman Silver Matte Ball Ornament: https://amzn.to/3E7WRFr(Similar) Northlight Silver Tinsel Icicle Strands: https://amzn.to/32fySqo(Similar) Vintage Christmas Fruit Decoration: https://fave.co/33IlrApTake another design cue from Kathy and make your own mini-tree to display on tabletops or gift to friends and family.(Similar) H for Happy 18-Inch Pre-Lit Artificial Tabletop Christmas Tree: https://fave.co/3210zUu(Similar) Ashland Assorted Red & White Plastic Round Ornaments: https://fave.co/3IX6z0Y(Similar) Greatmoon Glitter Leaf Stems: https://fave.co/3q9KW5b(Similar) HipGirl White Lace Ribbon: https://amzn.to/3F7DbCY(Similar) SIROGOGO Christmas Pine Cone Ornaments: https://amzn.to/3GP16YcIt’s easy to recreate a tree similar to the one tucked in the corner of Kathy’s dining room. All you need is a slender white tree and plenty of pink and silver decorations.(Similar) The Holiday Aisle Slender White Artificial Christmas Tree: https://fave.co/3F5Ajq4(Similar) Old World Christmas Ballet Ornament: https://amzn.to/3F6mg3N(Similar) Roses and Mistletoe Ocean Beach Seashell and Scallop Ornament Set: https://amzn.to/3q5Opl1(Similar) Wondershop Christmas Ornament Set: https://goto.target.com/AoBB6a(Similar) Ribbon Traditions Wired Ribbon: https://amzn.to/32cOqeyKathy shows off how to use vintage keepsakes, quirky ornaments, and even a troupe of elves for constructing a truly one-of-a-kind tree.(Similar) Hammacher Schlemmer The World's Best Prelit Fraser Fir: https://fave.co/3E5zP1Y(Similar) Pottery Barn Mercury Glass Santa On His Sleigh Ornament: https://fave.co/30EewqE(Similar) West Elm Felt Dapper Animal Ornaments: https://fave.co/3p5j4zR(Similar) Meri Meri Ralph Elf Toy: https://fave.co/3e1rwtr(Similar) Christmas Elf Behaving Badly Plush Toy: https://amzn.to/32cPoYg(Similar) Cody Foster & Co Anna Wintour Ornament: https://amzn.to/3F9HSvXWhen you buy something through our retail links, we earn an affiliate commission.

  • Hungary's PM denounced in Bosnia for anti-Muslim rhetoric

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian officials and religious leaders on Wednesday denounced suggestions voiced by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his spokesman that the integration of Bosnia into the European Union will be challenging because of its large Muslim population. Orban’s spokesman Zoltan Kovacs has tweeted that “the challenge with Bosnia is how to integrate a country with 2 million Muslims.” During his long speech on Tuesday in Budapest, right-wing populist Orban said Hungary supports Bosnia’s EU bid, adding that as an EU member, Hungary had to mobilize a lot of energy to overcome “the enlargement fatigue that has taken hold of the European Union.”

  • Exclusive-Italy and Intel intensify talks over $9 billion chip factory, sources say

    Intel and Italy are intensifying talks over investments expected to be worth around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) to build an advanced semiconductor packaging plant, two sources close to the matter told Reuters. A deal of this size would secure Italy about 10% of the 80 billion euros the U.S. company is looking to spend over the next decade in Europe on cutting-edge manufacturing capacity to help avoid future shortages of semiconductor chips. Sources had previously told Reuters that the investment size was in a 4 billion to 8 billion euro range.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Undervalued to Start 2022

    After enduring a year's worth of beatings, many growth stocks are now trading on the cheap -- especially when considering the growth long runways that lie ahead of them. Not to worry, not all growth stocks require sacrificing a proverbial arm and a leg to purchase. Three names that look downright undervalued headed into 2022 are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX), and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA).

  • Democrats prevail in New Jersey redistricting with map that could sacrifice Malinowski

    New Jersey redistricts through a commission that includes six Democratic appointees, six Republican appointees and a tie-breaker who is selected by the state Supreme Court.

  • 7 reasons to celebrate West Virginia (no matter what Bette Midler says)

    Locals and those who simply know and love West Virginia complain that critics often miss the bigger picture.

  • From Kabul to Kentucky: Afghans put down roots in refugee haven

    After exhausting journeys that took them from Kabul to Qatar to European cities to U.S. military bases, Afghan families fleeing the Taliban alighted in Kentucky, in a small city well versed in receiving refugees. Bowling Green has welcomed waves of refugees over four decades, beginning with the Cambodians in the 1980s and then Bosnians in the 1990s, plus Iraqis, Burmese, Rwandese and Congolese and others, who have helped make the city of 72,000 a diverse and economically thriving place. Wazir Khan Zadran was a tribal leader who fought 20 years ago against the Haqqani network, a powerful faction within the Taliban.

  • Trump ally Jim Jordan draws eye of U.S. House's Capitol riot probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with ardent Donald Trump supporter Jim Jordan, the second sitting U.S. representative drawn into the probe. The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 asked Jordan, a Republican, to disclose conversations he had with the former president on the day that Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol, trying to stop Congress from formally certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

  • Putin Loses His Cool When Confronted Over Ukraine, Claims It Belongs to Lenin Anyway

    ReutersVladimir Putin’s normally predictable annual press conference briefly veered off the rails Thursday when the Russian president appeared to lose his cool after being questioned about Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.When a reporter for Sky News asked whether Moscow could give security guarantees and promise not to invade its neighbor, Putin exploded: “You are demanding guarantees from us? It’s you who should give us guarantees. Immediately. Right now. And not talk it over for decades.”His co

  • IEMA: Boom came from F15 EX Strike Eagle fighter jet traveling at supersonic speeds

    A boom was felt around Illinois about 11:20 a.m. Springfield police and Sangamon County sheriff say that there were no reports of damage.

  • National defense budget includes $166M for AFSOC aircraft, with a few strings attached

    The U.S. defense budget now awaiting the signature of President Joe Biden places some constraints on acquisition of a new special operations aircraft.

  • Saudi Arabia appears to be building its own ballistic missiles with China's help, report says

    US intelligence agencies believe Saudi Arabia is developing its own missiles with Chinese technology, CNN reported.

  • Why China could win the new global arms race

    China has a long-term plan to rival the world's biggest military powers.

  • Taxi Drivers, Schoolteachers, Bankers: Meet The Ukrainian Guerrilla Army Preparing To Fight Russia

    “I know for sure that I will not leave Ukraine [if Russia invades]. I will not live under occupation,” said a 51-year-old doctor, wife, mother of three, and gardener. “I would kill.”View Entire Post ›

  • Onslow Marine Corps legend -- a Vietnam veteran and former prisoner of war -- dies at 77

    A hero took his last breath this month, and he will be remembered for his military service and contributions to the Onslow veteran community.

  • 'This is why we test': One win, one setback in recent Eglin AFB-connected weapons tests

    Recent Eglin AFB-connected weapons tests had mixed results: A hypersonic missile test failed, but missile launches from a cargo aircraft succeeded.

  • MQ-4C Triton drone arrives at Mayport, 1 of 4 at new Navy squadron in Jacksonville

    The first of four unmanned, unarmed remote-controlled drones arrived at Naval Station Mayport from California as part of a new Navy squadron.

  • After evacuation, US-trained Afghan pilots want to return to the sky

    Afghan airmen can’t wait to get back in the cockpit. Multiple hurdles stand in their way.

  • Milley speaks with Russian counterpart amid fears of Ukraine invasion

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday spoke with his Russian counterpart amid heightened tensions over Moscow's military presence at its border with Ukraine. Milley spoke by telephone with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov to discuss "regional security-related issues of concern," according to a readout of the call. "The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk...