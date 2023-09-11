Kim Jong-un ‘leaves North Korea on train for Russia’ ahead of weapons talks with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left Pyongyang on a special train most likely bound for Russia for talks with Vladimir Putin, according to South Korean media.

The North Korean leader appears to be headed to his country’s northeastern border with Russia, a government source told South Korean broadcaster YTN, amid speculation that the summit will be held as early as Tuesday.

Russian news agency Interfax reported Mr Kim was likely to visit Russia’s Far East “in the coming days” but did not specify when he will meet Mr Putin.

Officials in Moscow and Pyongyang have not confirmed the North Korean leader’s meeting in Russia.

But Western intelligence agencies expect the two to hold weapons talks at a time when Moscow is looking to expand its acquisitions of military equipment to use in its war against Ukraine.

This would be the first foreign visit by Mr Kim in more than four years since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw the borders of the hermit kingdom sealed.

Earlier reports had suggested Mr Kim would leave Pyongyang in the armoured train he has previously used to attend talks with other world leaders, and that he would meet Mr Putin in Vladivostok – which is just 80 miles from the Russia-North Korea border.

The Kremlin said it has "nothing to say" on the reports but the Russian president is due to speak this week at an economic forum in Russia’s Pacific port of Vladivostok, far away from Moscow.

The day of Mr Putin’s speech at the forum is not immediately clear.

The chatter around Russia’s Pacific port seems to confirm the Kremlin’s preparations to host Mr Kim as locals reported higher police presence than usual on the streets.

While no North Korean flags have been put up as done for state visits, Russians said they were awaiting Mr Kim’s visit to the city just 130km from the border between Russia and North Korea.

During Mr Kim’s first and only known visit to Russia in 2019, authorities had decked up the city streets with red five pointed stars of the Communist country’s flag.

“Both countries show their teeth to the whole world and can stand for themselves. So there is something in common,” said Fyodor, a Vladivostok resident.

Another local said the rumoured visit is clashing with the economic forum to be attended by Mr Putin this week so “it all adds up”.

"The security will be running after his limousine again," the local said.

Others sounded unclear without any official declaration of Mr Kim’s visit but said he must come.

Resident Svetlana said: "He (Kim Jong Un) is such a cryptic person, so I don’t even know if he will come or not. But I think he must come – we have some changes going on, so it must be interesting for him what happens in Russia."

The two autocratic nations have aided each other from the Cold War times when Russia extended support to North Korea amid strained relations but have steadied their ties after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Officials in the US have warned of advancing arms negotiations between the two nations – also its rivals on the international stage. The White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has asked Mr Kim to “not supply weapons to Russia that will end up killing Ukrainians”.

The east Asian nation has huge stockpiles of artillery shells, rockets and small arms ammunition that can refill Russia’s fast depleting stocks as it continues to shell and bomb Ukraine alongside the battlefield warfare.

While the US has accused North Korea of aiding Russia’s war on Ukraine by supplying weapons, no official records have confirmed deliveries. Russia and North Korea have rejected the allegations but have bolstered defence cooperation.