Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of Russia's Primorski Krai, presented Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), who has completed his visit to Russia, with a bulletproof vest and six drones produced for the war against Ukraine.

Source: RIA Novosti

Details: The type of drones donated is not specified.

In addition, during the visit, the DPRK leader received gifts from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and from the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Kobylash, and he allegedly handed over a gift to Russia's Pacific Fleet. It is not specified what kind of gifts Kim Jong Un gave and received.

On the afternoon of 17 September, Primorski Krai's authorities announced that Kim Jong Un had completed his official visit to Russia.

Quote: "In two days, he visited the Knevichi airfield and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, watched the ballet Sleeping Beauty at the Primorsky Theatre and met with North Korean students.

Finally, I attended a marine mammal show at the Primorsky Oceanarium."

