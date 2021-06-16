Kim Jong Un looks much thinner in new photographs, causing health speculation

Reuters Videos

Kim chaired a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's central committee on Tuesday (June 15) to review progress on major policies and craft measures to resolve economic issues, according to the state-run television channel KRT on Wednesday (June 16).Kim said the overall economy had improved in the first half of the year, with total industrial output growing 25% from a year before, KRT said. However, there were "a series of deviations" in the party's efforts to implement the plans due to several obstacles, he said, singling out tight food supplies.The party vowed to direct all efforts to farming this year and discuss ways to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, KRT said. Kim called for steps to minimise impacts of natural disasters as a lesson from last year critical to attaining this year's goal.