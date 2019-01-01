Kim Jong-un offers to meet Trump for second summit, but warns US not to 'misjudge' his patience

Kim Jong-un on Tuesday renewed a pledge to denuclearise and said he was ready to meet Donald Trump, the US president, for a second time, but the North Korean leader warned Washington not to “misjudge” his patience and that he may reverse course if there was no sanctions relief.

He delivered his latest missive in a much-anticipated live New Year’s address, dressed in a dark Western suit and looking relaxed as he spoke from a plush leather chair in a stately office lined with books and family portraits.

The 30-minute speech was also shown live on South Korean television, in a sign of how much ties have improved between the neighbouring countries after several warm meetings between their two leaders over the past year.

Mr Kim spoke of his satisfaction at the positive turn in relations with Seoul, expressing his wish to turn the armistice agreed at the end of the 1950-53 war into a fully-fledged peace deal.

But a key message of his speech was reserved for Washington, offering a gesture of peace that he said could equally be withdrawn if the US did not meet Pyongyang’s expectations on the nuclear disarmament process.

In particular, he demanded an end to South Korea’s joint military exercises with the US and to crippling economic sanctions.

“I am always ready to sit down again with the US president at any time and will make efforts to produce an outcome that the international community would welcome," Mr Kim said, in comments translated by the Yonhap news agency.

"(But) we could be left with no choice but to seek a new way if the US does not make good on its promises, misjudges our patience, while seeking to force things unilaterally and clinging to sanctions and pressure," he said.

Ankit Panda, a North Korea expert and editor at The Diplomat magazine, summed up the speech as an opportunity for Mr Kim to “impress on Trump the need for the United States to come through with 'corresponding measures' following [North Korea's] 2018 gestures.”

He added: “The suggestion is that while they may meet for a second summit, a breaking point lies ahead if the US refuses to budge on sanctions.”

Mr Kim and President Trump met for their first historic summit in Singapore in June, agreeing to work together towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, but without clearly defining what that statement meant.

In recent months the two sides have reached a diplomatic impasse, each accusing the other of blocking progress. While the US wants North Korea to unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons, Pyongyang has demanded more security guarantees from Washington.

