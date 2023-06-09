Kim Jong Un orders North Koreans to stop killing themselves after number of suicides skyrocketed

Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location in North Korea on April 13, 2023. Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File

Kim Jong Un banned suicide, calling it an "act of treason against socialism," per Radio Free Asia.

The number of suicides in North Korea is believed to be skyrocketing, it said.

Kim ordered local authorities to take action to prevent people from killing themselves, per the report.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has issued a secret order to local authorities that would ban suicides, after data showed numbers skyrocketing, according to government officials who spoke to Radio Free Asia.

The exact number of suicides in North Korea is difficult to ascertain as the regime rarely offers insight into the country's shortcomings, but the South Korean National Intelligence Service estimated in May that suicides had increased by about 40% over the previous year, per WION.

Kim called suicide an "act of treason against socialism" in the directive, according to Radio Free Asia, stating that local government officials would be held jointly accountable for failing to prevent people from killing themselves in their jurisdiction.

The secret order was mentioned in a series of emergency meetings in North Korean provinces, an official from the northeastern province of North Hamgyong told Radio Free Asia on the condition of anonymity to protect their safety.

Data was provided on the number of suicides, which included examples of entire families ending their lives, the official said, per Radio Free Asia.

"[The attendees] were shocked by the disclosure of suicide notes that criticized the country and the social system," the official added.

In the neighboring province of Ryanggang, another official told Radio Free Asia that suicide was impacting the community more than starvation, while mentioning a similar meeting.

"Despite the suicide prevention policy ratified by the General Secretary, the officials were not able to come up with an appropriate solution," the official, who also withheld their identity to protect their safety, said, per Radio Free Asia.

"Most of the suicides were caused by severe poverty and starvation, so no one can come up with a countermeasure right now," they added, according to the news service.

During the meeting, there were discussions involving graphic descriptions of suicide cases, which included further instances of entire families taking their lives.

According to 2019 data from the World Health Organization, there were 8.2 suicides per 100,000 people in North Korea, placing the country 45th in the world ranking of suicide rates.

