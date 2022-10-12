Kim Jong Un’s New Outfit Gets The Treatment From Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon brought the jokes about Kim Jong Un’s new outfit on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Last week, the North Korean dictator was snapped wearing this ensemble while overseeing military exercises.

(Photo: via Associated Press)

(Photo: via Associated Press)

“It looks like he ran nude through an Ann Taylor Loft,” cracked Fallon.

The late night comedian later mocked the “coastal dictator” look and likened Kim to “a beekeeper on his lunch break.”

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...