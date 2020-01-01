Kim Jong Un Rings in a Thoroughly Nuclear New Year

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is taking the gloves off, setting up a year that will likely include several missile tests and other demonstrations of military capability. The bout of diplomacy that began with the Trump administration and the South Korean government in early 2018 has been moribund for some time, but we now have the best indication from Pyongyang that the door on this chapter of rapprochement is shut.

Unusually, Kim Jong Un’s yearly New Year’s Day Address, taking after his grandfather’s annual January 1 speeches, appears to have been set aside this year in favor of a 4,300 word report, presented officially to the fifth plenum of the 7th Central Committee of the Korean Workers’ Party.

Mike Pompeo Grilled on CBS: You’re Not ‘Alarmed’ by North Korea News?

The document marks the culmination of several months of a strategic rethink that began earlier this year after the spectacular collapse of U.S.-North Korea talks in Hanoi, Vietnam.

One can say a lot in 4,300 words—and Kim Jong Un does. Optimists, including perhaps President Donald Trump, who already has called Kim a “man of his word,” may choose to ignore the sharp statements that indicate a dangerous turn in Pyongyang’s policy. But in Kim’s report the bottom line on talks with the United States is one of frustration, dejection, and defiance.

As explicit as ever, Kim ruled out the notion of diplomacy with the United States on disarmament, likening his nuclear force to his country’s “dignity” and categorically rejected the notion that this could be traded for a “brilliant transformation,” apparently alluding to the kind of proposition put forth days earlier by President Trump’s national security adviser, Robert C. O’Brien. If only Kim would give up nuclear weapons, O’Brien said, it would open up “a glorious path for the people of North Korea, where they can become like South Korea, and be a very prosperous, very wealthy country.”

Kim has other plans. As laid out in the plenum report, he sees the key to keeping his nuclear weapons and winning relief from economic sanctions that have constrained North Korea’s economy as more nukes, better missiles, and thus more leverage. Kim said that there was no sense in North Korea adhering to a now nearly two-year-long moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing “any longer,” setting up a new round of testing to showcase qualitative advancements in North Korean capabilities.

On economic sanctions, Kim delivered disappointing news to the Workers’ Party. Where in 2012, shortly after taking the reins of power from his father, Kim had said that he would never let North Korean people “tighten their belts again,” the plenum work report said that North Korea would have to hunker down and work hard to achieve “self prosperity even though we tighten our belts.”

Economic hard times aren’t new for Pyongyang, but Kim is resetting expectations. In 2017, there were lofty expectations that North Korea’s so-called “treasured sword”—what it poetically calls its own nuclear forces—would be the key to unlocking economic prosperity.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Back in April 2018, at the third plenum, Kim announced a series of unilateral measures relating to North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs—measures that were not presented in terms of a response to diplomacy with the United States. That plenum took place days before Kim’s first summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and after Trump had already accepted the prospect of meeting the North Korean leader face-to-face.

Kim announced that because North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles was completed, testing was no longer necessary. The justification for the steps was thus technical, even if exaggerated. Those moratoria, however, were quickly treated as currency in negotiations, with Pyongyang emphasizing them as “denuclearization steps” that merited reward in the form of sanctions relief.

Though unwritten in any agreement, North Korea’s moratoria were met with a U.S.-South Korea “freeze” on large joint military exercises. Originally a solution favored by China and Russia in 2017, this “dual freeze” was the basis of reducing tensions that had soared in 2017.

This was the message that Kim Jong Un reiterated during his 2019 New Year’s Day Address, where the message to the United States was that North Korea had taken steps toward deescalating tensions and now it was Washington’s turn to reciprocate. The outcome of the truncated Hanoi summit in February made it clear the United States was not ready to offer sanctions relief.