Kim Jong Un says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

Luxury car maker Bentley Motors Limited draws inspiration from the Chinese color of purity as it commissions a one-off Bentayga hybrid for one of its customers. As one would expect from a Bentley, the green-themed five-door luxury SUV makes for an example of what the company's skilled artisans can accomplish. From illuminated tread plates to fancy champagne flutes, this Bentayga comes with all the bells and whistles. The exterior of the Bentayga hybrid is fitting canvas for the color in the Chinese culture that embodies regeneration, hope, harmony and growth. Featured are front and rear panels that give the hybrid SUV a sleek and modern look. The noticeable matrix grille and LED matrix headlamp features Bentley's signature design inspired by cut crystal glassware. At the back is an eye-catching full-width tailgate with encapsulated lamps. The license plate is moved slightly down to the bumper for a clean appearance. The body is painted in viridian, a dark emerald shade, with flecks of amber and gold. The luxurious paint is complemented by bright-machined 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification Wheels, with spoke pockets matching the body paint. The same level of detail continues inside the cabin of this stunning personal commission. The bespoke interior features trims of Cumbrian green leather, matching piano veneer, and contrasting stitching highlighting the interior of the Bentayga hybrid. Likewise, hand-stitched geometric diamond designs on the seats create contrast with the deep greens while adding luxury and opulence to the stunning interior. And let's not forget the illuminated Mulliner tread plate and the drinks cooler that features a frosted glass soft-close door, a separate illuminated bottle-chilling ring and two bespoke handcrafted Cumbria crystal flutes. The Bentayga hybrid is powered by an electric motor and a 3.0-liter V6 engine that boasts impressive power and performance befitting the vehicle. With almost 450hp under the hood, the Bentayga hybrid can go from zero to 60 in only 5.2 seconds. The bespoke five-seater luxury SUV is due to be showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show in April. Bentley Philippines is yet to release a Bentayga hybrid, although offerings like the new Bentayga Speed and the Bentayga V8 are locally available. Photos from Bentley