Kim Jong Un says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea's Kim urges 'grass-roots' party members to be more proactive -KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on "grass-roots" members of the ruling Workers' Party to be more proactive and responsible in carrying out the country's new five-year economic plan, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday. The comments came after Kim last week visited a site involved in a project to build 50,000 more apartments in the capital Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push in housing development - part of the economic plan unveiled at a congress in January. On Tuesday, Kim addressed a conference of cell secretaries - individuals responsible for groups of up to 30 party members - held as the country was in "high spirits" at the prospect of implementing decisions adopted at the congress, KCNA reported.

  • Kim says North Korea facing its 'worst-ever situation'

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has acknowledged his country was facing the “worst-ever situation” as he addressed thousands of grassroots members of his ruling party during a major political conference in Pyongyang. Experts say Kim is facing perhaps his toughest moment as he approaches a decade in rule, with North Korea’s coronavirus lockdown unleashing further shock on an economy devastated by decades of mismanagement and crippling U.S.-led sanctions over his nuclear weapons program. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim made the comments during an opening speech at a meeting of the Workers’ Party’s cell secretaries on Tuesday.

  • Family sues taco eating contest organizers after death of father

    The son of a California man who choked to death during an amateur taco eating contest at a minor league baseball game is suing the event’s organizers for negligence.

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2 at Maryland business park, then shot and killed on nearby base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said.

  • There’s increasing confidence vaccine supply can meet demand: Doctor

    Dr. Howard Koh, Harvey V. Fineberg Professor of Practice of Public Health Leadership at Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus.

  • White House official: Biden to move vaccine eligibility date to April 19

    President Joe Biden was set to announce Tuesday that he is shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Director of the NIAID Dr. Anthony Fauci

    In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, talks to Yahoo Finance senior reporter Anjalee Khemlani about the possibility of a summer surge of COVID-19 as well as how the U.S. vaccine rollout is progressing.

  • Texas woman calls 911 from police station, confesses to killing her 2 kids

    A woman who called 911 from the lobby of a suburban Dallas police department and said she had killed her two young daughters has been charged with two counts of capital murder, police said Tuesday.

  • The F-15EX has a new name

    And the newest Eagle is called...

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order with goal to 'mitigate' Georgia's new restrictive voting law

    The local effort is part of a broader backlash against SB 202, Georgia's new controversial election law.

  • Our Top Government Officials May Soon Fly in This Plush Supersonic Jet

    The jet's interior includes two private suites with VIP seats that can carry 31 passengers.

  • Report: North Korea won’t participate in Tokyo Olympics, per country's sports ministry website

    A website run by the North Korean sports ministry says the country will not participate in the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

    North Korea will not be a part of this year's summer Olympics in Tokyo. That's according to the country's sports ministry on Tuesday, which said it was due to concerns over the global health crisis. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday the country will continue to work on infection control ahead of the games, so that many countries and regions can participate. The last time Pyongyang missed the summer games was back in 1988, when it boycotted South Korea amid the Cold War. And while technically still at war, since it ended in a truce, South Korea's president Moon Jae-in had hoped to use the games as a catalyst to revive stalled peace talks.He hoped that the two Koreas could field a combined team in Tokyo, and rebuild momentum for improved relations. The North's withdrawal from Tokyo also comes as a setback for plans drawn up by both Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to pursue a joined Korean bid to host the 2032 games.

  • Miami Dolphins boast 9th youngest free agent class of 2021

    Miami Dolphins boast 9th youngest free agent class of 2021

  • One-off viridian-hued Bentley Bentayga hybrid created for Chinese customer

    Luxury car maker Bentley Motors Limited draws inspiration from the Chinese color of purity as it commissions a one-off Bentayga hybrid for one of its customers. As one would expect from a Bentley, the green-themed five-door luxury SUV makes for an example of what the company's skilled artisans can accomplish. From illuminated tread plates to fancy champagne flutes, this Bentayga comes with all the bells and whistles. The exterior of the Bentayga hybrid is fitting canvas for the color in the Chinese culture that embodies regeneration, hope, harmony and growth. Featured are front and rear panels that give the hybrid SUV a sleek and modern look. The noticeable matrix grille and LED matrix headlamp features Bentley’s signature design inspired by cut crystal glassware. At the back is an eye-catching full-width tailgate with encapsulated lamps. The license plate is moved slightly down to the bumper for a clean appearance. The body is painted in viridian, a dark emerald shade, with flecks of amber and gold. The luxurious paint is complemented by bright-machined 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification Wheels, with spoke pockets matching the body paint. The same level of detail continues inside the cabin of this stunning personal commission. The bespoke interior features trims of Cumbrian green leather, matching piano veneer, and contrasting stitching highlighting the interior of the Bentayga hybrid. Likewise, hand-stitched geometric diamond designs on the seats create contrast with the deep greens while adding luxury and opulence to the stunning interior. And let’s not forget the illuminated Mulliner tread plate and the drinks cooler that features a frosted glass soft-close door, a separate illuminated bottle-chilling ring and two bespoke handcrafted Cumbria crystal flutes. The Bentayga hybrid is powered by an electric motor and a 3.0-liter V6 engine that boasts impressive power and performance befitting the vehicle. With almost 450hp under the hood, the Bentayga hybrid can go from zero to 60 in only 5.2 seconds. The bespoke five-seater luxury SUV is due to be showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show in April. Bentley Philippines is yet to release a Bentayga hybrid, although offerings like the new Bentayga Speed and the Bentayga V8 are locally available. Photos from Bentley Also read: Blings for spring: New accessories from Bentley Collection Bentley releases all-new 2021 Bentayga Bentley Shows Elaborate Process behind Building Bentayga Speed

  • Krysten Peek's NBA mock draft 3.0 - Does Jalen Suggs jump to No. 1?

    Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek updates her latest top five for the upcoming draft, including if the Gonzaga point guard reached the top spot after a phenomenal NCAA Tournament run.

  • Neighbours stars allege racism on set of Australian soap opera

    Two Aboriginal-Australian actors have alleged they witnessed racism on the set of popular soap Neighbours. Shareena Clanton wrote on Instagram she experienced "multiple racist traumas" on the "highly problematic show". Meyne Wyatt tweeted and said he too had witnessed racism when he was a series regular on Neighbours from 2014 to 2016. Both stars, who are Australian and of indigenous descent, said they witnessed other cast members using racist terms. Clanton said: "I'll never work for this show again."

  • The federal government will not mandate COVID-19 vaccination passports, White House reiterates

    "There will be no federal vaccinations database, and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential," Jen Psaki said.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • Olympic leaders struggle to deal with China's history of human rights abuses

    Regardless of the Biden administration's intention, the debate over boycotting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing isn't going away.