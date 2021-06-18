Kim Jong Un says prepare for "dialogue and confrontation" with U.S.: North Korean state media

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country should prepare for dialogue and especially "confrontation" with the United States, state media KCNA reported Friday local time, per Reuters.

Why it matters: President Biden in May met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of North Korea's denuclearization.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The White House said in April it had reached "a clear understanding​"​ that the past four U.S. administrations' attempts to denuclearize North Korea — an approach with both dialogue and sanctions — had failed.

Biden will pursue "a calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy" with North Korea​.

What they're saying: Kim laid out an "appropriate strategic and tactical counteraction" regarding the U.S., according to KCNA reports.

"The General Secretary stressed the need to get prepared for both dialogue and confrontation, especially to get fully prepared for confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our state and its interests for independent development."

Doing so will "reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and the security of our state," KCNA added, noting that Kim emphasized the need to foster a "favorable external climate" for the country's own plans.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.