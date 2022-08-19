Kim Jong-un’s sister tells S. Korea's ‘simple’ president to 'shut his mouth'

Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong called South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol “simple” and “foolish” for proposing economic aid in exchange for nuclear disarmament.

To commemorate Yoon’s 100th day as the president of South Korea, he proposed an aid plan to provide North Korea with food, health care and the means to modernize their electricity generation systems.

The offer, which Yoon called an “audacious plan,” was first proposed during his inauguration speech in May and has since been proposed numerous times.

On Friday, however, Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong berated the South Korean president, describing him as “simple” and stating that the plan is like creating “mulberry fields in the dark blue ocean.”

“It would have been more favorable for his image to shut his mouth,” Kim Yo-jong responded in a statement published by KCNA. “To think that the plan to barter ‘economic cooperation’ for our honor, nukes, is the great dream, hope and plan of Yoon, we came to realize that he is really simple and still childish. We make it clear that we will not sit face to face with him.”

Following Kim Yo-jong’s response, South Korea’s Unification Ministry expressed disappointment and “strong regret” over her comments.

"This attitude from North Korea will not only threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula but [it will also] result in further difficulties for the North by worsening its international isolation and economic situation," Unification Ministry spokesperson Lee Hyo-jung said.

Kim Yo-jong is considered a powerful official in North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party and oversees inter-Korean affairs.

