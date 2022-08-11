Kim Jong Un Was ‘Seriously Ill’ During North Korea Covid Surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeong-Ho Lee and Shinhye Kang
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea
  • Kim Yo-jong
    Younger sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un

(Bloomberg) -- Kim Jong Un’s influential sister revealed that North Korea’s leader had a “high fever” during a recent Covid outbreak, as she vowed to “eradicate” South Korea’s leaders if they continued to let propaganda leaflets cross the border.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Repeating dubious claims that the pamphlets caused the recent Covid outbreak in the north, Kim Yo Jong blamed “South Korean puppets” for sending “dirty objects” across the border in leaflets carried by balloons, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

Her revelation of her brother’s illness marked an unusual admission for a regime that rarely comments on the leader’s health. Typically it’s done for political purposes to show that he has been affected by the same struggles facing the people.

Kim Yo Jong said in a speech that North Korea’s leader suffered from a “fever” and was “seriously ill,” according to KCNA. Still, she added that he “could not lie down for even a moment because of his concerns on the people.” She didn’t elaborate whether her brother was among what North Korea calls “fever cases” or specified a date of his illness.

Overweight and a smoker, Kim Jong Un’s health has prompted speculation for years. His public appearances are closely tracked for insights about the autocratic and secretive regime in Pyongyang, especially since his family has a history of heart disease.

North Korea had not called the hundreds of thousands of fever cases “Covid,” perhaps because the reclusive country doesn’t have enough testing kits to confirm that the cases were caused by the coronavirus. It has refused vaccines from the outside world, with reports saying planned shipments have been put on hold because it is unwilling to follow rules by Covax, a body backed by the World Health Organization.

The remarks by Kim Yo Jong, who has been the face of North Korea’s pressure campaign and against Washington and Seoul, included her first threat against the government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol who took power in May.

“If the enemy continues to do such a dangerous thing that can introduce virus into our republic, we will respond by eradicating not only the virus but also the South Korean authorities,” she said in a speech at a meeting of ruling party officials reviewing policies to battle the epidemic.

North Korea’s escalating rhetoric against Seoul could set the stage for a resumption of military provocations that have slowed in recent months, possibility due to the outbreak. North Korea appears to be readying conduct its first nuclear test since 2017, government officials from Japan, South Korea and the US said.

Any display of the weapons in Kim’s nuclear arsenal would serve as a reminder of the pressing security problems posed by Pyongyang that have simmered as US President Joe Biden’s administration has been focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry expressed “strong regret” over Kim Yo Jong’s statement, calling her claims “rude” and “unsubstantiated” allegations.

North Korea -- one of only two United Nations member states that has not launched a vaccination program -- has apparently been trying to deflect blame away from its leader over an outbreak that was too big to ignore. The government has claimed that “alien things” sent across the border by balloons from the south brought the coronavirus into its territory -- with health experts and the South Korean government saying there are no precedents for the type of transmission described by its neighbor.

“It is quite natural for us to consider strange objects as vehicles of the malignant pandemic disease,” Kim Yo Jong said adding her brother guided an “epoch-making miracle” in eradicating the virus.

Since North Korea controls all access to public health data, its claims about the virus cannot be verified. Health experts said it was virtually impossible for the state to have ended the spread of a disease at home that has circled the globe for more than two years and infected hundreds of millions of people.

But by claiming victory, North Korea may be “paving its way to resume its trade with China,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul who has advised the South Korean government. Kim Jong Un shut borders at the start of the pandemic, which added more misery to his sanctions-hit economy and slammed the brakes on trade with its biggest benefactor, China.

Activist groups led by North Korean defectors have sent millions of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by balloon from South Korea for years, and Kim’s regime often seizes upon them when it wants to increase tensions.

Similar leaflets were at the center of a series of North Korean complaints in the summer of 2020 that culminated in the regime blowing up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border. Kim Yo Jong was also at forefront of the rhetorical attacks then against the government of former President Moon Jae-in.

There are plenty of places where the virus could enter North Korea. While airports have largely been shut during the pandemic, the regime reopened a rail link with China in January and black-market traders frequently cross the border. A UN body has said satellite images show sea traffic at its main international port of Nampho, and illicit trade is conducted on the open seas in violation of sanctions.

(Adds South Korean Unification Ministry reaction)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea claims disputed victory over virus, blames Seoul

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared victory over COVID-19 and ordered preventive measures eased just three months after acknowledging an outbreak, claiming the country's widely disputed success would be recognized as a global health miracle. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency also reported Thursday that Kim’s sister said her brother had suffered a fever and blamed the North Korean outbreak on leaflets flown from across the border from South Korea, while warning of deadly retaliation.

  • North Korea leader Kim Jong-un 'suffered fever' during Covid outbreak, says sister

    The sister of North Korea's leader also blames South Korea for causing her country's outbreak.

  • Bolton says Biden approach to Iran encouraging threats to US officials

    Former national security adviser John Bolton on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration for negotiating with Iran on a new nuclear deal after it was revealed he was targeted in an Iranian assassination attempt, saying attempts to “appease” Tehran are encouraging threats against U.S. officials. Bolton told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on the “Situation Room” that because…

  • Trump's bond with GOP deepens after primary wins, FBI search

    In Connecticut, the state that launched the Bush family and its brand of compassionate conservatism, a fiery Senate contender who promoted Trump's election lies upset the state GOP's endorsed candidate. Meanwhile in Washington, Republicans ranging from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defended Trump against an unprecedented FBI search. “For a pretty good stretch, it felt like the Trump movement was losing more ground than it was gaining,” said Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is urging his party to move past Trump.

  • The Russian billionaire daring to speak out about Putin

    Boris Mints calls Putin's invasion of Ukraine "vile", adding the war is a result of his "madness".

  • Corona Beer Maker Says Drought-Stricken Mexico Supports Its Brewery

    (Bloomberg) -- Constellation Brands Inc. said it has the support of the Mexican government for its existing brewery and expansion plans in Mexico. Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanMusk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla to Avoid Twitter Fire SaleRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughThe company, which sell

  • Big Ten TV money keeps flowing in, but Ohio State athletes left high and dry | Rob Oller

    Do Ohio State fans watch college football more to follow their team or favorite players? And how does the answer impact where TV money gets allocated?

  • Heat’s Victor Oladipo on his Revenge Tour: ‘Now it’s my time to rise, I truly believe that’

    Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is labeling his first full healthy offseason since 2018 as the start of his Revenge Tour.

  • Tennis-Serena Williams to retire from playing after U.S. Open

    American great Serena Williams said on Tuesday she was "evolving away from tennis" and planned to retire from the sport she dominated with 23 Grand Slam titles following the U.S. Open tournament, which begins later this month. On Monday, Williams played only her second singles match since she returned to action at Wimbledon in June after a year-long absence from competition, beating Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz to reach the second round of the Toronto Open. But the 40-year-old said after the match that she could see the light at the end of the tennis tunnel in her career.

  • Top Chinese, South Korean diplomats pledge closer ties

    The top South Korean and Chinese diplomats have pledged to develop closer relations and maintain stable industrial supply chains at a time of deepening rivalry between Beijing and Washington

  • Pelosi Says US Can’t Let China Establish ‘New Normal’ on Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the US couldn’t let China establish a “new normal” around Taiwan, hours after Beijing announced plans for regular military patrols near the democratically governed island. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK

  • Seoul’s Worst Storm in a Century Kills Nine, Destroys Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean repair crews took advantage of a lull in torrential rainfall to drain flooded train stations and fix damages after one of the worst storms in over a century hit Seoul, killing at least nine people including two Chinese nationals. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Glob

  • South Korean Web 2 Metaverse Platform Zepeto Gets a Web3 Makeover

    The new platform, which is being built on the Solana blockchain, is a collaboration between Naver-owned Zepeto and Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency arm of U.S.-based Jump Trading.

  • 'Sweeter than honey': Inside the underground quest for the perfect mango

    For immigrants and the diaspora from Erie to Rochester, mangoes are beloved.

  • China property crisis: Why homeowners stopped paying their mortgages

    The country's property sector is struggling with a cash crunch, forcing buyers to take extreme steps.

  • Russia to connect Zaporizhzhia NPP to Russian-controlled power grid in Crimea

    ROMAN PETRENKO - TUESDAY, 9 AUGUST 2022, 18:23 Petro Kotin, president of Energoatom [a Ukrainian state enterprise operating nuclear power stations in Ukraine - ed.] has said that Russia has begun implementing its plan to disconnect the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) from the Ukrainian power grid and to connect it instead to the Russian grid.

  • Exclusive - U.S. rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response - sources

    China's war games around Taiwan have led Biden administration officials to recalibrate their thinking on whether to scrap some tariffs or potentially impose others on Beijing, setting those options aside for now, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. President Joe Biden's team has been wrestling for months with various ways to ease the costs of duties imposed on Chinese imports during predecessor Donald Trump's tenure, as it tries to tamp down skyrocketing inflation. It has considered a combination of eliminating some tariffs, launching a new "Section 301" investigation into potential areas for additional tariffs, and expanding a list of tariff exclusions to aid U.S. companies that can only get certain supplies from China.

  • Australian crypto ownership warrants consumer protection, says regulator

    Nearly half of Australian retail investors owned cryptocurrency in late 2021 and more got their information from YouTube videos than from financial advisers, the securities watchdog said on Thursday, calling the data a "strong case for regulation". The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) survey of 1,053 retail investors, conducted last November, found 44% reported holding cryptocurrency, making it the second most popular investment after Australian shares. A quarter of the investors surveyed who held cryptocurrency said it was their only investment.

  • Greece to exit EU's 'enhanced surveillance' framework after 12 years

    Greece will exit the European Union's so-called enhanced surveillance framework on August 20, its finance minister said on Wednesday, a move that will allow the country greater freedom in making economic policy. Greek economic developments and policy have been monitored under the framework since 2018, after Athens exited three international bailouts, totalling more than 260 billion euros, from the European Union and the IMF between 2010 and 2015. "After 12 years ... a difficult chapter for our country comes to a close," said the minister, Christos Staikouras.

  • Report: Nets’ Kevin Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart, Celtics

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to be traded to the Boston Celtics so he can play with Marcus Smart.