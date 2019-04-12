Kim Jong-un solidifies grip on power with new title and leadership shuffle

In one of the biggest leadership shake-ups in years, North Korea named a new nominal head of state and a new premier, and gave leader Kim Jong Un a new title, state media reported on Friday, moves analysts said solidify Kim's grip on power.

In an expected move, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

For the first time, however, state media referred to Kim as "supreme representative of all the Korean people." That title was approved by special decree in February, according to the Associated Press, but has not been used publicly until Friday.

It's unclear whether the changes will be codified in the constitution, but analysts said the shake-up shows Kim has fully come into his own, eight years after he inherited rule from his father, Kim Jong Il.

"The transition and power consolidation of the Kim Jong Un regime is complete," said Michael Madden, a nonresident North Korea leadership expert with the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank.

"This is probably the largest party-government shake-up in many years," he said.

The Supreme People's Assembly met on Thursday and agreed on a major reshuffle Credit: HOGP/KCNA via KNS More

The move came as Moon Jae-in, South Korea's leader, met with Donald Trump, the US president, in Washington in an attempt to kickstart talks over Pyongyang's nuclear programme since the collapse of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi in February.

The meeting ended with little fanfare. Mr Moon had been pushing for the US to agree to smaller steps towards denuclearisation to keep diplomacy with the North alive.

Mr Trump said he was open to a third summit with Kim but stressed that he was looking for "a big deal," clarifying that this meant North Korea getting rid of its nuclear weapons.

He confirmed he was unwilling to budge on the strict sanctions that are shrinking the North Korean economy. "We want sanctions to remain in place," said Mr Trump.

There was no direct reference to the US during Thursday's plenary session in Pyongyang, but ahead of the meeting, Kim threatened that North Korea would "deal a telling blow to the hostile forces who go with bloodshot eyes, miscalculating that sanctions can bring the DPRK (North Korea) to its knees."

The failure to secure any sanctions relief at the Hanoi summit was an embarrassing loss of face for the North Korean leader.

Presidents Trump and Moon with FIrst Ladies Melania Trump and Kim Jung-sook Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP More