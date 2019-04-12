Kim Jong-un solidifies grip on power with new title and leadership shuffle

In one of the biggest leadership shake-ups in years, North Korea named a new nominal head of state and a new premier, and gave leader Kim Jong Un a new title, state media reported on Friday, moves analysts said solidify Kim's grip on power.
In an expected move, Kim Jong Un was re-elected as chairman of the State Affairs Commission at a session of North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature that took place on Thursday, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
For the first time, however, state media referred to Kim as "supreme representative of all the Korean people." That title was approved by special decree in February, according to the Associated Press, but has not been used publicly until Friday.
It's unclear whether the changes will be codified in the constitution, but analysts said the shake-up shows Kim has fully come into his own, eight years after he inherited rule from his father, Kim Jong Il.
"The transition and power consolidation of the Kim Jong Un regime is complete," said Michael Madden, a nonresident North Korea leadership expert with the Stimson Center, a Washington-based think tank.
"This is probably the largest party-government shake-up in many years," he said.
The move came as Moon Jae-in, South Korea's leader, met with Donald Trump, the US president, in Washington in an attempt to kickstart talks over Pyongyang's nuclear programme since the collapse of the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi in February.
The meeting ended with little fanfare. Mr Moon had been pushing for the US to agree to smaller steps towards denuclearisation to keep diplomacy with the North alive.
Mr Trump said he was open to a third summit with Kim but stressed that he was looking for "a big deal," clarifying that this meant North Korea getting rid of its nuclear weapons.
He confirmed he was unwilling to budge on the strict sanctions that are shrinking the North Korean economy. "We want sanctions to remain in place," said Mr Trump.
There was no direct reference to the US during Thursday's plenary session in Pyongyang, but ahead of the meeting, Kim threatened that North Korea would "deal a telling blow to the hostile forces who go with bloodshot eyes, miscalculating that sanctions can bring the DPRK (North Korea) to its knees."
The failure to secure any sanctions relief at the Hanoi summit was an embarrassing loss of face for the North Korean leader.
Since early 2018 Kim has embarked on a push for economic development, hoping to strengthen his economy through international engagement, including historic summits with the leaders of the United States, China and South Korea.
The diplomatic route has reduced tensions but so far produced limited results, leading experts to speculate about whether Kim may resume a more provocative strategy.
However, in a message congratulating Kim on his re-election as chairman, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China highly values its friendship with North Korea and is willing to push forward the bilateral relations, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
Kim's focus at the first parliamentary session since March elections was a reshuffle of his top aides, the shoring up of his domestic power, and a renewed commitment to make the economy the centrepiece of his strategy.
Choe Ryong Hae was named President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, replacing Kim Yong Nam.
The person holding that position is constitutionally considered North Korea's head of state and usually represents the country at diplomatic events, though experts say real power remains concentrated in Kim Jong Un's hands.
Kim Yong Nam, who was born in 1928, has been one of the longest serving senior officials, having held the position since it was created for him in 1998, Madden said.
His replacement, Mr Choe, was subjected to political "re-education" in the past, but in recent years appeared to be gaining more influence since he was promoted in October 2017 to the party's powerful Central Military Commission, South Korean intelligence officials previously said.
Mr Choe was one of the three officials sanctioned by the United States in December over allegations of rights abuses.
Several officials who have played leading roles in negotiations with the United States, including Choe Son Hui and Kim Yong Chol, were also promoted.
North Korea also replaced the premier of its cabinet, an official at the centre of efforts to jumpstart the economy.
Pak Pong Ju had served his current post as premier since 2013.
According to analysts at NK News, a website that monitors North Korea, Mr Pak helped oversee a process of "radical reform" in the economy that enabled it to survive sanctions.
Among those reforms were loosing control of state-run enterprises, allowing them to operate more freely in the market and to seek private investment, according to a 2017 profile of Mr Pak in NK News.
Some of those reforms earned the ire of Kim Jong Un's father, Kim Jong Il, who led North Korea at the time. But the younger Kim has more openly embraced many of those market changes, and North Korea has sought to ease sanctions and attract more private investment.
Mr Pak will now serve as a vice chairman of the ruling party, meaning that those economic reforms are still being embraced, said Hong Min, senior researcher of Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.
"It means Pak Pong Ju-nomics, or Pak Pong Ju-style economic reform is continuing," he said.
There is little known about Mr Pak's replacement, Kim Jae Ryong, who has been serving as a party leader in Jagang Province, a mountainous area home to some munitions factories.
The province is known within North Korea, however, for having a spirit of overcoming hardship, which may fit with Kim Jong Un's message of persevering under sanctions, Hong said.