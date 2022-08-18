Kim Jong Un Swaps Trump With Putin in Fervid New Bromance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Donald Kirk
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Kim Jong-un
    Kim Jong-un
    General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and 3rd Supreme leader of North Korea
  • Nicholas Eberstadt
    American economist
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

SEOUL—Eat your heart out, Donald Trump. Your ex-love Kim Jong Un has found a new love interest in the form of your old pal, Vladimir Putin.

The story of the budding Kim-Putin bromance is right there in expressions of mutual adoration on the occasion of “Liberation Day,” August 15, marking the Japanese surrender in World War II. Kim wished Putin “good health and big success in his responsible work for defending the sovereignty and interests of the country.” And Putin, on the same day, promised “to expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts.”

The exchange climaxed a relationship in which Kim has offered total support for Putin’s war in Ukraine—and may be sending North Korean soldiers and workers while Russians seem reluctant to fight what looks like a long, enervating struggle. As for Kim’s one-time affair with Trump, who claimed “We fell in love” at their summit in Singapore in June 2018, the bloom faded from that rose after the failure of their second summit in Hanoi in February 2019.

Not to worry. Kim in his letter to Putin was confident, as reported by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, that “friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries based on comradely friendship and militant unity would grow stronger in all fields on the basis of the agreements reached at the 2019 meeting in Vladivostok.”

Their meeting in the Russian Far Eastern port city in April 2019, about six weeks after the Trump-Kim bust-up in Hanoi, lasted only a few hours before Kim flew on to Beijing, but it sealed a relationship in which Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided the ideal opportunity for Kim to build on the bond. All he had to do was promise unstinting support in Russia’s war against Ukrainian forces supported by their mutual foe, the United States and its NATO allies.

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

Putin’s need for that kind of friendship was evident in his message in which he vowed “to expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts,” said KCNA. “This would entirely conform with the interests of the peoples of the two countries and contribute to strengthening the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and the whole of the Northeastern Asian region.”

For Russia and North Korea, however, there’s a potential upside: North Korea may provide much needed manpower to support depleted Russian forces in the Donetsk region that has been the focus of Russia’s military advance.

All of which, in the view of some analysts, would show how hard up both leaders are for friends in a hostile world.

“Neither has a lot of friends,” said Nicholas Eberstadt at the American Enterprise Institute. “You have to wonder what’s in this for North Korea.”

Why is North Korea “a cheerleader,” asked Eberstadt. “It has to do with revenue—if large sums of money are in the store. If Kim is a supplicant to Putin for the money his slave laborers might make in Ukraine, that suggests how desperate his finances are.”

Igot Korotchenko, described as a pundit on Russian TV’s Channel One, recently cited reports that “100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict.” Indeed, said Korotchenko, if North Korea “expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them.”

That report may have grossly exaggerated the numbers, but North Korea along with Russia and Syria has recognized the newly minted Russian satellites of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent countries. KCNA reported that Denis Pushilin, leader of Donetsk, joined Putin in sending “heartfelt congratulations” to Kim on the occasion of Liberation Day.

The “people of the Donbas region,” said Pushilin, “are fighting to regain their freedom and justice of history today just as the Korean people did 77 years ago.”

Such adulation, said David Straub, a former U.S. diplomat in Seoul who has visited Pyongyang, betrays a certain weakness.

“Putin’s cuddling up to Kim Jong Un underlines his frustration, even desperation, about the international solidarity against his outrageous invasion of Ukraine,” Straub told The Daily Beast. “If you need North Korea as a friend, you’re really hurting.”

True, said Straub, “The closer relationship may result in such things as North Korea sending workers or soldiers to help Russia in Ukraine, but that would hurt Russia there more than help.”

With most Ukrainians already “united against Putin,” said Straub, “If Putin brings in North Koreans, their feelings against him will only intensify.”

As for Moscow helping North Korea, he said, Russia “might be able to provide a little gas and oil, but it has no money.” Even under Putin “it won't help North Korea with nuclear development. Their little public footsie game will only increase the international isolation of both.”

As for Trump, he’s said more than once that “Putin is smart,” even “a genius.” He’s also believed to have been in touch with Kim, though he hasn’t been known to claim they’re still “in love” from that séance in Singapore more than four years ago.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • How English is becoming a popular option in Algeria

    An increasing number of young people in the ex-French colony see English as a universal language.

  • Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

    Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require him to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Allen Weisselberg is charged with taking more than $1.7 million in off-the-books compensation from the Trump Organization over several years, including untaxed perks like rent, car payments and school tuition. The plea deal would require Weisselberg to speak in court Thursday about the company's role in the alleged compensation arrangement and possibly serve as a witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October on related charges, the people said.

  • Bilkis Bano: 11 convicted gang rapists and murderers in Gujarat riots case released from jail

    Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped in 200

  • Germany inks deal with natural gas suppliers to keep terminals stocked through the winter as Europe prepares for deeper cuts to energy supplies

    The new deal with natural gas suppliers will give Germany some relief this winter as Europe prepares for a potential cutoff from Russian gas.

  • Kemp Gives $1 Billion to Georgia’s Poor in What Abrams Calls a Stunt

    (Bloomberg) -- Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is doling out cash again, sending $1 billion of the federal Covid-19 funds he once opposed to the state’s poorest communities.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Rac

  • Maine’s Trumpy Guv Candidate Threatens to ‘Deck’ Dem Staffer

    Carl D. Walsh/Portland Press Herald/GettyAs he seeks a third term as Maine governor, Paul LePage had reportedly left behind the days when he earned national headlines by threatening to blow up a newspaper office, challenging a Democrat to a duel, and telling the NAACP to “kiss my butt.”But it turns out that, for the man once dubbed “America’s craziest governor,” old habits die hard.At a Sunday campaign stop, LePage threatened to “deck” a Maine Democratic Party staffer who was filming him, accord

  • Euro zone July inflation confirmed at 8.9% y/y, core measure sharply up

    Euro zone inflation reached a new record high of 8.9% year-on-year in July, the EU's statistics office confirmed on Thursday, with the core measure, excluding the most volatile components and key for monetary policy, also sharply up. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said consumer prices in the 19 countries using the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in July for a 8.9% year-on-year increase, the highest since the euro was created in 1999. Eurostat said that of the total, 4.02 percentage points came from more expensive energy -- the costs of which surged because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- and 2.08 percentage points from more expensive food alcohol and tobacco.

  • Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

    A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33 others, eyewitnesses and police said Thursday. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack Wednesday night, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. The Islamic State group’s local affiliate has stepped up attacks targeting the Taliban and civilians since the former insurgents’ takeover last August as U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their withdrawal from the country.

  • Fact check: GOP senators blocked Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination, not Trump

    Donald Trump did not revoke Merrick Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court when he became president in 2017. A claim that he did is false.

  • General Staff reports unsuccessful Russian offensives in Donbas

    A Russian advance past the Luhansk administrative border failed around the Donetsk border settlements of Mykolaivka and Vyimka, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Facebook on Aug. 18.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy to Meet With Erdogan, Guterres in Lviv

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Lviv in western Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save B

  • Russian rouble steadies, bonds slightly up on inflation data

    The Russian rouble steadied and stocks were flat on Thursday, lacking new momentum in summer trade, while bond prices inched higher after inflation data underpinned expectations for another rate cut by the central bank. Rouble volatility has subsided after wild swings which saw it hit a record low of 121.53 to the dollar on the Moscow Exchange in March, days after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, and then rally to a seven-year peak of 50.01 in June. On the bond market, yields on two-year OFZ treasury bonds, which move inversely with their prices, slid to 8.90% from Wednesday's close of 9.01% after data showed consumer prices in Russia dipped for the sixth straight week.

  • A look at the world's skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower

    The 84-story residential Steinway Tower, designed by New York architecture firm SHoP Architects, has the title of “most slender skyscraper in the world” thanks to its logic-defying ratio of width to height: 23 1/2-to-1. “Any time it’s 1-to-10 or more that’s considered a slender building; 1-to-15 or more is considered exotic and really difficult to do,” SHoP Architects founding principal Gregg Pasquarelli said. It's located just south of Central Park, along a stretch of Manhattan’s 57th Street known as “Billionaires Row.”

  • US-Taiwan Trade Talks Kick Off in Long-Planned Counter to China

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and Taiwan will start formal talks on a trade and economic initiative, following through on a long-planned promise to deepen ties amid opposition from China. Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesBiden Called Cheney After Her Loss to Trump-Backed ChallengerLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks Partners in Race to Meet DemandBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’

  • Unification Church followers decry 'biased' Japanese media

    Thousands of Unification Church followers rallied in South Korea on Thursday protesting negative Japanese media coverage of their religion after the suspect in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe blamed the church for his family’s troubles. The protesters, mostly Japanese followers who settled in South Korea after marrying Korean spouses, insisted the Japanese reports were being driven by anti-Unification Church pundits, lawyers and Protestant pastors who “groundlessly” blame their church for Abe’s death.

  • Estonian visa cancellation has ordinary Russians worried

    Estonia this week will close its border to more than 50,000 Russians with previously issued visas, the first country in the European Union to do so, making it harder for ordinary Russians to enter EU. Like many of the hundreds of Russians crossing the border each day at the Estonian town Narva, Anna is worried she will not be able to keep coming to Estonia, where she visits the graves of relatives.

  • That day Len Dawson’s classy wife, Jackie, treated a teenager to a secret steak dinner

    He came to Kansas City on a Greyhound bus for football camp, and she picked him up in the nicest car he’d ever seen. | Opinion

  • This Holocaust Documentary Is the Most Haunting Film of the Year

    Family Affair FilmsSeeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as

  • Saudi Arabia Unveils the World’s Most Futuristic City Plan

    The 100-mile-long metropolis promises to accommodate nine million residents

  • 3 things everyone should know about the Inflation Reduction Act

    President Biden writes about the Inflation Reduction Act, which he signed Tuesday. He describes it as “one of the most significant laws in recent history.”