Kim Jong Un toasts to Putin's health and wishes him victory in war

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has raised a glass to the health of his Russian counterpart, "comrade" Vladimir Putin, and said he was "confident of Russia's success" in the so-called special military operation, i.e. in the war against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlets RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax

Quote from Kim Jong Un: "From the first moment I stepped onto Russian soil, I felt the fighting spirit and the bustling reality, and witnessed first-hand the significant achievements of the Russian people in building a strong, modern Russia under the leadership of Comrade Putin.

I am deeply convinced that the heroic Russian army and people have brilliantly inherited the traditions of victory and will confidently demonstrate the priceless virtues of honour on two fronts: the special military operation and the building of a strong state."

Details: The North Korean dictator praised Putin and raised a glass to his health.

Kim Jong Un said that Russia "rose up to defend its sovereignty and security".

He added that "the Russian army and people will certainly win a great victory in the sacred struggle to punish the great evil that claims hegemony and nourishes the expansionist illusion".

He said he wanted to develop relations with Russia and supported all of Putin's decisions: "I hope we will always be together in the fight against imperialism."

Kim Jong Un said that "the first priority [for North Korea – ed.] is relations with Russia".

Background: On 13 September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Russian Far East for talks.

