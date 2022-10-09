Kim Jong Un Touts New Missile, Calls Recent Tests Warning to US

5
Youkyung Lee and Jon Herskovitz
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged further shows of his nuclear capabilities to deter the US, after two weeks of military drills in which he claimed to launch a new ballistic missile and demonstrate tactical atomic strikes.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Kim described a series of exercises since Sept. 25, which included the first missile fired over Japan in five years, as a “severe warning” to the US and its allies, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Monday. The drills included simulated nuclear strikes on airports in South Korea and rocket attacks on seaports, the report said, describing the moves as responses to US-led naval exercises.

The weapon that was fired over Japan into the Western Pacific on Oct. 4 was a “new-type ground-to-ground intermediate-range ballistic missile,” KCNA said.

The advances couldn’t immediately be verified, and North Korea hasn’t clearly demonstrated the technology needed to arm and deploy tactical nuclear weapons. The US and South Korea have warned that Kim could be preparing for his first nuclear test since 2017, something that would be necessary to prove that capability.

The report shed light on Kim’s activities during an unusual monthlong absence from state media, which prompted speculation about health and whereabouts. The publication came on a day that North Korea celebrates the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, an event that is often marked with displays of military might.

The US, South Korea and Japan have stepped up military drills in the region in response to Kim’s continued nuclear moves, including passing a law last month that expanded the circumstances under which the regime could use atomic weapons. Kim has so far refused US President Joe Biden’s overtures to resume nuclear talks stalled for more than three years.

The report Monday reaffirmed Kim’s opposition to negotiations, blaming allied military threats. “With an even more powerful and resolute will and action, we should send an even clearer signal to the enemies who are escalating the tensions in the region by endlessly involving huge armed forces,” Kim said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • LA City Council President Criticized Over Alleged Racial Remarks

    (Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and other city officials are facing criticism over alleged racial remarks targeting a fellow councilmember and his son.Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceCouncilmember Mike Bonin released a statem

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirms bilateral Philippine ties with U.S. in reversal from Duterte era

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has been reaffirming ties with the United States in a key turnaround from the often-hostile demeanor his predecessor displayed toward Manila’s treaty ally. Marcos Jr., who marks his 100th day in office Saturday, inherited daunting problems at home, including a pandemic-battered economy, soaring inflation, unemployment and mounting foreign and domestic debt, in addition to longstanding poverty and decades-old insurgencies. Given U.S. President Joe Biden’s high-profile advocacy for democracy and human rights, more than a few have been surprised over the goodwill that has unfolded between the leaders in recent months.

  • Ukraine proposes renaming European format initiated by Macron

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 16:59 During the first summit of the European Political Community, which took place on 6 October in Prague, Ukraine proposed that it be renamed the European Community of Peace.

  • Reagan naval drills spark another missile launch by North Korea

    North Korea’s sixth round of weapons tests in two weeks came hours after the U.S and South Korea wrapped a new round of naval drills off the coast.

  • Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China

    Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple Inc.

  • North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

    STORY: North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early on Sunday (October 9) authorities in neighboring countries said, raising concerns in Washington and its allies in Tokyo and Seoul.It is the seventh such launch by Pyongyang in recent days.And has added to widespread alarm that it could signal the country is closer than ever to resuming nuclear testing for the first time since 2017.Japan’s defense minister Toshiro Ino said on Sunday such tests “absolutely cannot be tolerated.”Adding that North Korea’s actions were a threat to peace and security to the region as well as the international community.Both of Sunday's missiles reached an altitude of 60 miles and covered 218 miles, Ino said.On Tuesday (October 4), North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years and prompting a warning to residents there to take cover.North Korea's neighbor and ally China called on the United States to create conditions to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning pointed to joint military exercises held by the U.S. and its allies around the Korean peninsula when asked about Sunday's launches.North Korea has pursued missile and nuclear tests in defiance of U.N. sanctions.It said on Saturday (October 8) its missile tests were for self-defense against direct U.S. military threats and had not harmed the safety of its neighbors.

  • Philippines Makes Film Grants Non-Recoupable, New Chair Reveals New Direction for FDCP – Busan ACFM (EXCLUSIVE)

    Filmmakers in the Philippines will no longer have to pay back production grants received from Film Philippines, the organization also known as Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), it was revealed at Busan’s Asian Contents & Film Market on Saturday. “The Film Philippines incentives and grants are the same, and the benefits that you […]

  • NKorea launches 2 missiles toward sea after US-SKorea drills

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters on Sunday, the latest of a recent barrage of weapons tests, a day after it warned the redeployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula was inflaming regional tensions. It added that South Korea’s military has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States. Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino also confirmed the launches, saying Pyongyang's testing activities are “absolutely unacceptable” as they threaten regional and international peace and security.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on Bridge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgePutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceVladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the explosion that damaged the Kerch Strait Bridge, which was built to link Crimea to Russia after he declared the peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine in 2014. The Russian pres

  • After 3 sailings on Carnival's Panorama, I'm convinced there's no better cruise at a cheaper price

    Insider's writer only paid $437 for her own cabin on a week-long cruise to Mexico on the Carnival Panorama, including food, games, and entertainment.

  • Former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mike Mullen calls Putin 'a cornered animal' over stumbles in Ukraine

    "I think we have to take him seriously and think through what the requirements would be to respond to that," he said of Putin on ABC's "This Week."

  • Pompeo touts Saudis as ‘good security partner’

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday said the U.S. and Saudi Arabia should maintain a “deep, important security relationship,” refuting criticism of Riyadh for its human rights abuses. “They have been an important security partner, they should continue to be so and the [Biden] administration has got the wrong end of the stick,”…

  • There’s A Dishonest Right-Wing Furor Over Recent Arrests Of Anti-Abortion Activists

    Prominent conservatives are claiming the Biden administration launched a "war on pro-lifers" after the Justice Department arrested several protesters for blocking access to abortion clinics.

  • Kate Middleton Opens Up About the Pressure She Felt Picking Her Kids' Names

    Choosing names for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was a big task.

  • British intel says Crimean bridge explosion will ‘greatly affect’ Russian dictator Putin, harm his army’s logi

    The explosion on the Crimean bridge could significantly affect the logistics of the Russian military in the south of Ukraine and “will greatly affect” Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, an intelligence summary by the UK Ministry of Defense reads.

  • Doomsday Dynamic: Dallas defense dominates start to finish, dump Rams 22-10

    Dan Quinn's defense pulled off something that hasn't been done in 50 years. The Cowboys' defense leads the team to a 2nd victory over a Super Bowl participant. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • North Korea launches two more ballistic missiles

    North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles on Saturday, according to South Korean authorities, marking the country’s seventh round of weapons tests in the last two weeks. The two short-range ballistic missiles were fired in the direction of North Korea’s eastern waters just before 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, according to a statement from…

  • Hospitals in occupied Kherson Oblast are overflowing with wounded Russians General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 8 OCTOBER 2022, 18:32 Hospitals in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast cannot cope with the flood of wounded Russian soldiers. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 8 October Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer losses.

  • ‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise

    Touching on the treatment of women in the U.S. and Iran, and the well-being of Native Americans ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, activists call on Idahoans to make their voices heard.

  • Bitcoin Advocate Ziya Sadr Arrested by Iranian Security Forces

    A friend of Sadr told CoinDesk the Iranian blockchain educator was arrested in Tehran on Sep. 19 and has not been released.