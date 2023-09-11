Kim Jong Un is traveling to Russia to meet Putin in an armor-plated luxury train. Take a look inside.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is traveling by train to meet with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Kim rarely travels abroad, but this train appears to be his favored mode of transport when he does.
Previous accounts and footage show it to be filled with French wine and plush leather seats.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has begun his trip to visit Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean media reported Monday, and he's reported to be taking his family's lumbering, luxurious, high security train,
Kim used the train to travel to Russia when the two leaders met in 2019, which was the North Korean dictator's last trip abroad. He also used it that same year to travel to Vietnam to meet then-President Donald Trump.
As well as abroad, the armored train is his favorite mode of transport when traveling within North Korea and has provided important clues in the past about the reclusive leader's location.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicting reports emerged about the health of Kim after he disappeared from the public eye for months, with rumors suggesting that he had either died or was gravely ill.
But it became clear he was just hiding out at one of his luxury resorts during the coronavirus pandemic after satellite images captured his armored train parked in the coastal town of Wonsan.
Not much is known about the Kim family train, a 21-carriage, khaki green train with a distinctive yellow line running across it.
But previous accounts and footage show it to be filled with imported French wine and plush leather seats. Photos from North Korean state media also provide a rare look inside the unusual vehicle.
Take a look inside:
In 2019 Kim took the train on the same journey he's making this week to meet Putin in Vladivostok.
That year, Kim's nuclear weapons were top of the agenda. This year, Putin will likely be seeking a weapons deal.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's armored train was pictured parked at a station by the coastal town of Wonsan in 2020— a sign experts said he was laying low at one of his resorts during the coronavirus outbreak.
The pictures of his train, as well as luxury boat movements, suggested he was alive and spending time in Wonsan during the coronavirus outbreak.
According to Reuters, Kim has a seaside compound in Wonsan which includes several guest villas, a private beach, a basketball court, a horse riding track, a $7 million luxury yacht, and a private train station.
The train appears to be his preferred method of transport. In 2019, on some of his last foreign trips, he took the train to attend high-profile meetings in Russia and Vietnam.
The North Korean leader also used the family train to travel to China on his birthday in January 2019, and in March 2018.
Kim has a 40-year-old, Soviet-made Ilyushin Il-62 plane, which has been deemed too unsafe to fly in the past.
When Kim borrowed a Boeing 747 plane from Air China to fly to Singapore for his first meeting with Trump in 2018, people mocked him for his apparent reliance on Beijing.
When Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, used the train, officials would shut down power to other lines so nobody could get in his way.
The train has an average speed of just 37 mph — likely because every carriage is bulletproof, making it much heavier than a regular train.
Here's the train pulling into Beijing in March 2018. This trip had been highly secretive at the time, but people speculated from the train that it was Kim visiting China.
This was Kim's first-ever trip outside the country as North Korea's ruler.
It also has a red-carpeted ramp on which the supreme leader can board the train.
During his trip to Russia in April 2019, however, the train accidentally overshot a red carpet laid out in advance for Kim's entrance, Business Insider's Alex Lockie reported.
The North Korean leader's security detail was forced to stand holding a ramp while the train repositioned.
Here's the red carpet ramp from another angle. The woman in the picture is Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong, who often accompanies her brother on foreign trips.
When outlets started reporting that Kim was either gravely ill or dead, many speculated that his sister or his uncle would succeed him.
Inside one of the carriages are pink leather chairs with small wooden tables in between. Here's Kim, his wife Ri Sol Ju, and other officials sitting on them.
This carriage looks long enough to fit at least 20 people.
Apart from the color of the chairs, the design inside the train carriages doesn't seem to have changed much since the reign of Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un's father and predecessor.
The elder Kim also had a flat-screen TV, wooden desk, and a computer at the end of one of his carriages.
The desk and computer are now being preserved at Kim's mausoleum in Pyongyang. It's not clear where the TV is.
This 2011 shows what the train was like when Kim Jong Il was leader:
Kim Jong Un also conducts official business on the train. This still from a 2015 video shows him speaking to officials in an all-white conference room during a domestic trip.
Unlike his father, however, Kim seems to prefer using Apple MacBooks to desktop computers.
Kim Jong Un is known to be an Apple fan.
Kim Jong Il used to travel in opulence — he stocked his train with Bordeaux and Burgundy red wines, silver chopsticks, and whatever else he fancied from around the world.
This is according to Konstantin Pulikovsky, a Russian official who travelled with the late North Korean leader in the early 2000s — when the rest of North Korea was reliant on humanitarian aid after years of famine.
"It was possible to order any dish of Russian, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and French cuisine" on board, Pulikovsky said. This undated footage shows a section of the train's dining carriage under Kim Jong Il's reign, which has reportedly since been renovated.
It's not clear whether Kim Jong Un stocks the train as opulently as his father did. But he's not known to be one to skimp — he reportedly enjoys Swiss cheese, Cristal Champagne, and Hennessy cognac.
He was caught taking smoke breaks during his lengthy train ride to Vietnam in February 2019, with his sister holding a crystal ashtray for him.
As Kim leaves North Korea for the first time in 4 years, all eyes remain on the train.
