Kim Jong-un to visit Putin soon to discuss arms supplies to Russia – NYT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un plans to visit Russia this month to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discuss the possibility of supplying Russia with more weapons for the war against Ukraine.

Source: The New York Times

Details: The NYT's sources said Kim would travel from Pyongyang, likely by armoured train, to Russia's city of Vladivostok to meet with Putin. Kim may also travel to Moscow.

The newspaper's sources reported that Putin wants Kim to agree to provide Russia with artillery projectiles and anti-tank missiles. Meanwhile, the North Korean leader would like Russia to provide his country with advanced technologies for satellites and nuclear submarines.

Quote: "Both leaders would be on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run Sept. 10 to 13, according to the officials.

Mr. Kim also plans to visit Pier 33, where naval ships from Russia’s Pacific fleet dock, they said. North Korea celebrates the anniversary of its founding on Sept. 9."

More details: On Wednesday, the White House issued a warning that Putin and Kim had exchanged letters discussing a possible arms deal.

John Kirby, the White House spokesman, said high-level talks on military cooperation between the two countries were "actively advancing".

US officials declined to provide more information about the ties between the two leaders.

The source said that one of Kim's possible stops after Vladivostok is the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed Belarusian President, met in April 2022.

