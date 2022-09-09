Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law

Experts said a new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike.

Recommended Stories

  • New North Korea law outlines nuclear arms use, including preemptive strikes

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, its state media reported on Friday. The secretary-general of the United Nations, which has long-standing sanctions on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, said he was "deeply concerned" by the new law and reiterated calls for Pyongyang to return to denuclearisation talks. The United States again said it had no hostile intent towards North Korea and is willing to resume talks without preconditions.

  • Biden says he’ll attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

    President Biden said Friday that he plans to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, following the British head of state’s death the previous day. “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet, but I’ll be going,” Biden told reporters while on a trip to Ohio. The funeral could take place on Sept. 19, which would…

  • Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law

    A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said. In an updated nuclear policy law passed on Thursday, North Korea enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself, with Kim saying the legislation makes the country's nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks. The law outlines when North Korea could use its nuclear weapons, including if there is an attack on the government's leadership or the nuclear command and control system.

  • Charles III hints he may curtail climate activism

    In his first public address as the British monarch, King Charles III signaled he may step back from his efforts to fight climate change. "I may not be able to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply," he said.

  • Tearful Justin Trudeau leads Commonwealth tributes to Queen Elizabeth II

    Justin Trudeau led the tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, saying tearfully: “She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so.”

  • ‘She Worked Bloody Hard’: Elton John Honors Queen Elizabeth With ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me’

    The musician shared a musical tribute to the late monarch at his concert in Toronto

  • 96-Gun Salute Held at Hyde Park to Honor Queen Elizabeth

    A 96-gun salute was held in London’s Hyde Park on Friday, September 9, in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday aged 96.One shot was fired for each year of the queen’s life. She died at Balmoral on September 8 after reigning for 70 years.Salutes were also held at the Tower of London, in Scotland, at other locations across the United Kingdom, and on Royal Navy ships at sea. Credit: Maryann Goldstein via Storyful

  • North Korea's new law lets it strike first with nuclear force if its leadership faces an imminent threat

    Kim Jong Un said the aim of the new law is to "draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons."

  • Landmarks lit in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

    STORY: A crowd gathered along the foreshore to watch as an image of Queen Elizabeth II was projected onto the sails of the Opera House.The Empire State Building in New York was lit up in purple on Thursday (September 8) to remember the late queen.And the Eiffel Tower extinguished its lights at the strike of midnight as Parisians recalled a British monarch who anchored her country through upheaval with poise and grace for longer than many have lived.

  • Will there be a King's Speech on Christmas Day this year?

    The monarch traditionally addresses the nation on 25 December.

  • Biden will reportedly attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

    Biden will reportedly attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

  • St. Petersburg local councilors call for Putin to be tried for treason

    The Russian parliament should prosecute Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for treason, the local council of St Petersburg’s Smolninskoye municipality said in a resolution adopted on Sept. 7.

  • St. Petersburg local councilors who asked Duma to prosecute Putin for treason are summoned to police

    Seven local councilors from St. Petersburg’s Smolninskoye municipality who called on the Russian parliament to prosecute Russian dictator VladimirPutin for treason have been summoned to the police, Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported on Sept. 9.

  • How to Send a Message of Condolence to the Royal Family That They Might Actually Get to Read

    If you're like us, then you're probably wondering how you can send your love to the royal family following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96. Now, it turns out that we may get our chance after all. The royal family announced they are accepting personal condolences on their official website. The news was shared on the royal family Instagram account, where they posted a Story that said, “For the latest guidance on Mourning and how to sign our online book of cond

  • Moment Prince William's car races to ailing Queen

    STORY: The queen's grandson, Prince William, arrived by plane in Scotland earlier on Thursday (September 8) with her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year.Earlier officials said heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla were with the Queen.

  • Justice Department files notice to appeal special master decision in Trump documents case

    The notice comes ahead of a Friday deadline for both sides to submit a list of proposed candidates for the special master.

  • Gov. Kim Reynolds launches first TV ad: 'Washington could learn a thing or two from Iowa'

    The ad, titled "Today," contrasts policies Reynolds has signed into law in Iowa with national politics.

  • N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to counter the United States, which he accused of pushing to weaken the North’s defenses and eventually collapse his government, state media said Friday. Kim made the comments during a speech Thursday at North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, where members passed legislation governing the use of nuclear weapons, which Kim described as a step to cement the country’s nuclear status and make clear such weapons will not be bargained. The law spells out conditions where North would be inclined to use its nuclear weapons, including when it determines that its leadership is facing an imminent “nuclear or non-nuclear attack by hostile forces.”

  • Gisele Bündchen Currently Not Set to Attend Tom Brady's First Game: 'Nothing Is in Place'

    "Nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird," a source tells PEOPLE

  • Kim Jong Un suggests N.Korea may begin COVID vaccinations

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has suggested that the isolated country could begin COVID-19 vaccinations in November, state media reported on Friday. In a speech on Thursday to the North Korean national assembly, Kim cited World Health Organization warnings that the winter could see a resurgence in coronavirus infections. “Therefore, along with responsible vaccination, we should recommend that all residents wear masks to protect their health from November," he said, without elaborating.