Kim Jong Un's health is a mystery. These photos appear to show his last known appearances

Amid a report that U.S. officials were monitoring intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may have fallen seriously ill after a surgical procedure, South Korea says it could not corroborate the information.

CNN, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported Monday that Kim had undergone a cardiovascular surgery earlier this month and intelligence suggested that the leader may be in "grave danger."

The North Korean leader, believed to be 36-years-old, is a heavy smoker and obese.

On April 15, Kim was not present at a state celebration to mark the birthday of his late grandfather, Kim Il Sung, according to CNN.

Kang Min-seok, a spokesman for the Blue House, the office and residence of South Korea President Moon Jae-in, however, said officials there have not detected unusual activity or signs coming from Pyongyang about Kim's health.

Undated photos from the North Korean government provided as late as April 12 appear to show Kim inspecting an air defense unit. Other photos provided April 11 appear to show Kim at a politburo meeting.

The CNN report cited Daily NK, a Seoul-based website run by North Korean defectors, which reported that Kim's surgery took place April 12. Daily NK's story is based on a single source inside North Korea.

Here's a look at the most recent known photos of Kim and the April 15 events in North Korea.

In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on Saturday, April 11, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang. More

Another photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center top, as he appears to attend a politburo meeting. More

In this undated file photo provided by the North Korean government on April 12, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea. More

Another photo released April 12 that appears to show Kim inspecting the air defense unit. More

People wearing face masks lay flowers before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on April 15, 2020. More

April 15 marked the 108th birthday of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, known as the "Day of the Sun." More