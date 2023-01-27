Kim Jong-un's sister: North Korea and Russia "stand together on same battlefield"

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has stated that North Korea "will always stand together on the same battlefield" with the Russian army.

Source: North Korean state news agency KCNA and Russian state-owned RBK with reference to Kim Yo-jong, who holds the position of Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea

Quote: "We will always stand on the same battlefield with the Russian army and people that fight for the dignity and honour of their country, its sovereignty and security."

Details: She also stated that any military equipment that will be sent to Ukraine from the West will "go down in flames and become a pile of iron before the unwavering battle spirit and power of the heroic Russian army."

She also called the US decision to send Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine a "disgraceful step".

