  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kim Jong Un's sister warns the U.S. against "causing a stink"

Lucy Craft
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tokyo — The U.S. and Japan presented a united front on Tuesday against an increasingly bold China and as North Korea cast a new warning at the Biden administration. Kim Yo Jong, the sister and senior aid of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, warned the U.S. against "causing a stink," as President Biden's defense chief and Secretary of State met their counterparts in Tokyo.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that the Biden administration had reached out "through several channels" to the Kim regime in North Korea starting in mid-February, but that Washington has been ignored thus far.

March 2019 file photo shows &#xa0;Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. / Credit: Jorge Silva / AP
March 2019 file photo shows Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. / Credit: Jorge Silva / AP

The U.S. and South Korea kicked off military training exercises last week, and it was likely in reference to that, but also in light of the senior U.S. officials touring Asia, that North Korea's state-controlled media on Tuesday released the statement by Kim Yo Jong warning that if the U.S., "wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step."

Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were set to visit South Korea on the next leg of their diplomatic trip. "North Korea is really waiting with bated breath to see the new approach by the Biden administration," said Benoit Hardy-Chartrand, an political analyst and adjunct professor at Temple University in Tokyo. "I think they would have preferred a continuation of the Trump administration, which has been clearly quite good for them."

Getting U.S. allies on the same page to confront North Korea, however, will be another challenge for the Biden administration. While Japan favors a hardline approach to denuclearization, Seoul is pro-engagement — and relations between Tokyo and Seoul are at a significant ebb over historical and trade disputes.

China and an "unwavering commitment"

Meanwhile, in an unusually pointed joint statement calling out China by name, American and Japanese officials said Beijing's behavior was presenting "political, economic, military, and technological challenges to the alliance and to the international community."

Tokyo and Washington declared their commitment to "opposing coercion and destabilizing behavior toward others in the region."

Blinken has called China "the biggest geopolitical test of the 21st century."

"My sense is that the Japanese have gotten pretty much everything they wanted" from the joint statement issued on Tuesday, said Brad Glosserman, a visiting professor at Tama University. He called the flurry of recent diplomatic activity, including last week's meeting of "the Quad" — an informal alliance between the U.S., Japan, India and Australia — "a concrete step forward in terms of demonstrating solidarity between the two countries." The joint statement that came out of the Tokyo summit was notably comprehensive, and it will likely help calm Japanese nerves by citing Washington's "unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan through the full range of [American] capabilities, including nuclear."

"All the right messages"

The statement also expressed concern for human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, two Chinese regions where Beijing has been accused of cracking down to quell a pro-democracy movement, and on ethnic Muslims, respectively.

It expressed a commitment to the "complete denuclearization of North Korea," cited the importance of stability in the Taiwan Strait, and called out Chinese "unlawful maritime claims and activities in the South China Sea." "Everything was mentioned... All the right messages were sent," said Toshiro Nakayama, a professor at Keio University, noting that Tokyo had harbored anxiety about whether Mr. Biden was willing to match his predecessor's tough rhetoric on China.

Biden under pressure to act over China's "genocide" in Xinjiang

The "2+2" joint statement by the U.S. and Japanese defense and diplomatic chiefs, meant to serve as a road map, marked an attempt to reinforce the security alliance after the turbulent and transactionalist "America First" rhetoric of the Trump years.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin elbow bumps with Japan&#39;s Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi as Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken watch after a joint news conference after their 2+2 Meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2021. / Credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin elbow bumps with Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi as Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Secretary of State Antony Blinken watch after a joint news conference after their 2+2 Meeting at Iikura Guest House in Tokyo, Japan, March 16, 2021. / Credit: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — in his first overseas trip for the Biden administration — was received by an honor guard and then met his counterpart, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. The four then met for "two-plus-two" talks in the first such gathering since 2019.

East China Sea

Of particular concern in Japan is a new Chinese law authorizing its coast guard to use weapons in the vicinity of the uninhabited but strategically important Senkaku islands. The territory is held by Japan but claimed by China, which has drastically stepped-up incursions into surrounding waters.

The unambiguous condemnation of those incursions, Glosserman said, was a crucial departure from previous statements that merely expressed "serious concern about, and strong opposition to, unilateral coercive attempts to alter the status quo in the East China Sea." This week's statement was meant to capitalize on the first-ever summit of the Quad, (the U.S., Japan, Australia and India) last week. The Quad statement steered clear of singling out China, instead stressing the need for a "free and open Indo-Pacific." Japanese reports say Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will become the first foreign leader to meet President Biden at the White House, with a three-day trip expected to begin on April 8. In preparation, Suga got his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, ahead of schedule.

CDC urges caution in spring break travel as states drop COVID restrictions

Nonpartisan report shows who is likely to benefit most from American Rescue Plan

After serving 68 years in Pennsylvania prison, Joe Ligon returns to modern world he barely knows

Recommended Stories

  • Austin, Blinken head to South Korea amid fresh warnings from Pyongyang

    The threats from North Korea are reminiscent of the fiery rhetoric Pyongyang leveled at Washington in the early months of the Trump administration.

  • Coronavirus latest news: 'No indication' AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots, says European Medical Agency - watch Nicola Sturgeon live

    Chaos in EU over AstraZeneca Covid vaccine concerns A year of lockdown: three big calls the Government got wrong Nicola Sturgeon to reveal dates for easing Scotland's Covid lockdown Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens Watch: AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clot fears – key questions answered Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial There is "no indication" the AstraZeneca vaccine has caused blood clot incidents, the director of the European Medical Agency (EMA) has said. The benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing death and hospitalisation outweigh the risks of side effects, Emer Cooke said. She told a virtual press conference: "I want to also stress at present there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions." "The number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population," she added. An estimated 17m AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered across Europe. Ms Cooke also said there were similar reports about blood clots related to other coronavirus vaccines approved for use in Europe, including Pfizer and Moderna. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Darden Stock Is Rallying. One Analyst Thinks It Can’t Last.

    Shares of Olive Garden parent Darden have rocketed in the latest 12 months. MKM Parters analyst Brett Levy downgraded the stock to Neutral.

  • Both parties are making very different early bets for 2022

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • Raising the curtain again: London theatres prepare to re-open a year on

    In an empty London theatre, producer Nica Burns sits among the once buzzing stalls hoping audiences will soon be back for good to watch live performances. A year ago, Burns shut the doors to her six theatres, where shows like "Harry Potter And The Cursed Child" and "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" played to crowds in London's West End, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Twelve months on, following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap out of lockdown for England, she is cautiously preparing to re-open them from mid-May.

  • Katie Ledecky on the Tokyo Olympics, endorsements and investing

    A backyard pool is probably the last place you’d expect to find five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky training for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo, but that’s what the 23-year-old swimming sensation had to do last year when the pandemic forced all facilities to shut down.

  • Biden aides bristle at heated rhetoric on North Korea, tell officials to tone it down

    When a Justice Department official called North Korea a "criminal syndicate," some of Biden's national security aides complained to the Justice Department.

  • Newsom will appoint Black woman if Feinstein retires early

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday he'd appoint a Black woman to replace U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein if she retires before her term is up in 2024. Feinstein, 87, is the oldest sitting U.S. senator. Newsom recently held that power after then-California Sen. Kamala Harris was elected vice president.

  • AP Top Stories January 6 A

    Here's the latest for Tuesday March 16th: Poll shows Republicans and Democrats disagree over COVID-19 vaccine; Biden on tour to promote COVID relief plan; Two charged with attacking Capitol officer who died after riot; Cars stuck in Denver snow.

  • David Stuurman: The South African who twice escaped Robben Island

    Anti-colonialist David Stuurman was held on the notorious prison island long before Nelson Mandela.

  • Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge

    The Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting on Wednesday, tightening coronavirus restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections. Only those aged 18-65 years old will be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors. The Philippines late last year started easing one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns though a rule that anyone under 15 must stay indoors in Manila remained in place.

  • Exclusive: U.S. shelters for migrant kids launch new COVID protocols as facilities struggle with overcrowding

    The move is among a number of measures taken by federal agencies over the last several days to address overcrowding and prolonged detention of migrant children at Border Patrol facilities amid a surge of arrivals at the southern border.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Grammy Awards 2021: Winners and nominees

    See who has won what in the main categories at the music industry's 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Spain joins countries halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

    Spain will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks, the government said on Monday, joining a growing list of European countries putting the brakes on the shot over concerns about possible side effects. Earlier on Monday France, Germany and Italy joined Denmark, Norway and several others in halting use of the drug after reports of blood clots in some patients who had received the vaccine. "We take this decision today in the interest of caution," Health Minister Carolina Dias told a news conference.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Delight DC’s Toxic Fans

    Clay EnosZack Snyder’s Justice League is a film about superhero gods, so it’s fitting that its own production story is now the stuff of modern Hollywood legend.That myth began back in May 2017, when in the midst of post-production on Justice League, Snyder—the architect of Warner Bros’ DC universe, and the director of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice—stepped away to deal with the death of his stepdaughter, and Avengers helmer Joss Whedon was hired to complete the would-be blockbuster. The Frankensteinian final product grossed an underwhelming $658 million worldwide, and a social media campaign for the original “Snyder Cut” began, eventually gaining enough steam to make Snyder cop to its existence. Sensing an opportunity to mend fences with the filmmaker, satiate vocal die-hards, erase their partnership with Whedon (who’s been dogged by criticisms about his inappropriate on-set behavior), and produce a grand event for its fledgling HBO Max platform, Warner Bros. announced in May 2020 that it would spend an additional $70 million to complete the long-rumored epic.Thus, Zack Snyder’s Justice League—whose plot concerns Superman rising from the grave—lived, died, and is now reborn. Zack Snyder: Sorry Marvel, ‘Batman v. Superman’ Transcends Superhero MoviesThere are myriad articles to be written about whether Snyder’s restored superhero endeavor (premiering March 18) is, in the larger scheme of things, a heartening tale of resurrection for a project undone by controversy and circumstance, or a worrisome saga about the power wielded by a small—and, at times, toxic—fanbase, which managed to compel a conglomerate to bow to its demands. However, there’s no denying that, on its artistic merits, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a prototypical Snyder movie in every respect. A wantonly dour and doom-filled affair, it’s excessive, indulgent, and self-serious, striving for grandeur throughout the course of its gargantuan 242-minute runtime via endless slow-motion, CGI sound and fury, and operatic melodrama. Yet it’s those precise elements that also serve it well, infusing it with a scale—and sense of import—that make it everything the Snyder faithful hoped it would be, and a vast improvement over its 2017 theatrical iteration. “I have a second chance, Lo. I am not going to waste it,” Superman (Henry Cavill) tells Lois Lane (Amy Adams), and Snyder approaches his film likewise, holding nothing back in bringing his outsized do-over back from the dead.[Spoilers Follow]Zack Snyder’s Justice League begins where Batman v. Superman ended, with Superman’s demise at the hands of Doomsday sending a literal shockwave around the globe. In the aftermath of that calamity, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) attempt to recruit a trio of disparate heroes—wisecracking speedster Flash (Ezra Miller), gruff ocean king Aquaman (Jason Momoa), and mecha-teen Cyborg (Ray Fisher)—to protect the planet from a coming threat. That arrives in the form of Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds), the giant horned emissary of civilization-conquering Darkseid (Ray Porter), who covets a trio of magical Mother Boxes which, when synchronized, will transform Earth into another one of Darkseid’s wasteland playgrounds. Unity, it’s clear, is both the key to destroying and saving the world.Narratively, the basic building blocks are the same as before. At a whopping four hours, though, Snyder has far more time to handle the multiple tasks necessitated by Justice League: introduce numerous new good and bad guys; establish their individual and interpersonal hang-ups, motivations, and frictions; revisit old friends (Diane Lane’s Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen’s Hippolyta, Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, Willem Dafoe’s Nuidis Vulko) and highlight some fresh ones (J.K. Simmons’ Commissioner Gordon); and stage a series of escalating battles with the fearsome Steppenwolf. Whedon never had a prayer doing all of that in 120 minutes, whereas Snyder’s version—framed in boxy 4:3, reportedly so it’ll look okay when it finally debuts on IMAX screens—ebbs, flows and breathes at a far more natural pace, with each of its many dictates handled with the attention and care they require.All of which is to say that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is long—it’s split into six chapters plus an epilogue, each bestowed with an ominous title—but it feels like the proper length for an enormous undertaking such as this. It’s also, stylistically, 100 percent Snyder. Everything is grim-dark overcast, the gloom punctuated only by brief rays of heartening sunshine and the white light that reflects off the shiny chrome surfaces of Steppenwolf’s armor, Cyborg’s body, and Batman and Wonder Woman’s swanky Mercedes-Benzes. Even Superman trades in his red-and-blue suit for an all-black edition, further underscoring the weighty gravity of it all. There are a few interjections of humor (most of which were in the film’s theatrical incarnation), but the mood is habitually portentous, melancholy, and dire. It’s no shock when, in a flashback to an impressively mounted ancient battle against Darkseid, Zeus and Ares show up—Snyder is after classical gods-and-monsters majesty and tragedy.Much of the material in Zack Snyder’s Justice League wasn’t featured in Whedon’s take and the sequences that were have been re-edited and refashioned to improved ends (case in point: Aquaman’s boozy walk down a stormy ocean pier, which is now set to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “There is a Kingdom”). It wisely keeps its predecessor’s best moment intact—that would be Aquaman’s mid-air “My man!”—and expands Cyborg’s history and its signature slam-bang clashes with more explosions, more gunfire, and more concussive energy-blast chaos, creating a full sense of its protagonists’ awesome power. Steppenwolf and Darkseid look suitably titanic and menacing, and Snyder fleshes out their relationship by positing the former as a disgraced acolyte eager to get back in the good graces of his unforgiving master—a goal he seeks to achieve by acquiring the Mother Boxes, whose status he relays to an imposing monolith that shapeshifts into the fiery figure of Darkseid’s other cohort, DeSaad (Peter Guinness).The only thing more rampant in Zack Snyder’s Justice League than Steppenwolf’s insectoid parademons are daddy issues: Aquaman is estranged from his pops; Flash is trying to exonerate his wrongly imprisoned father (Billy Crudup); and Cyborg is still mad at his paterfamilias, scientist Silas Stone (Joe Morton), for not paying enough attention to him when he was human, and then for turning him into the Mother Box-energized Cyborg. Throw in Steppenwolf’s penitent rapport with surrogate-father Darkseid, as well as Batman and Superman’s own dead-dad issues, and Snyder’s film feels almost comically fixated on this dynamic. Wonder Woman is the sole main character not beset by such problems, although that doesn’t exempt her from brooding over impending apocalyptic cataclysms. HBO Max Zack Snyder’s Justice League tethers earnest notions about family, togetherness, trust, and sacrifice to all manner of “badass” pomp and circumstance, unapologetically trying to move and thrill with big, bold gestures. That will naturally grate on those with a low tolerance for Snyder’s bombastic cinema, typified by his trademark “speed-ramping,” i.e., slowing the action to a virtual freeze before racing forward again at a normal pace. Yet his is a consistent vision that aspires to generate awe. While that aim isn’t always achieved—there’s no overcoming the general juvenile nature of these proceedings, and the corny “adultness” of having Aquaman call Gotham a “shithole” and Batman drop an F-bomb—the film nonetheless has a cheesy larger-than-life charm.In the past few years, Warner Bros. has moved on from the director’s plans for their DC Universe. Still, Zack Snyder’s Justice League lays the groundwork for future installments involving a full-on showdown with Darkseid and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), and the expansion of the Justice League to include, among others, the Martian Manhunter (Harry Lennix) and Atom (Zheng Kai, in a costume-less appearance). Even more tantalizing, in a prolonged epilogue, Batman has a premonition about the post-apocalyptic “Knightmare” landscape first depicted in Batman v Superman. There, he and his ragtag crew face off against an unlikely adversary, and turn out to have an even more surprising partner: the Joker (Jared Leto), here envisioned as a mischievous smeary-faced psychopath who references notorious comic-lore events and strikes an unholy alliance with the Caped Crusader.Even in the face of pop culture Clown Prince of Crime overload, Leto’s fleeting turn is suitably creepy and tantalizing, and not only teases a solid path forward for the franchise but suggests that Snyder could possibly coax the sinister Joker performance out of the actor that David Ayer failed to elicit in Suicide Squad. Given that Warner Bros now has alternate designs for their iconic characters, Snyder’s ideas for a sequel will likely never come to pass. Then again, few believed Zack Snyder’s Justice League would ever see the light of day, so perhaps with enough HBO Max success, those dreams might yet become a reality.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and there is no link to blood clots, as 11 countries suspend its use

    The number of blood clots reported among vaccinated people is lower than in the general population, the company said on Sunday.

  • The Historical Significance of Deb Haaland Becoming the First Native American Cabinet Secretary

    Haaland was confirmed as the first Native American to lead the Secretary of the Interior, and the first Native American Cabinet secretary

  • Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

    Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund. The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her. According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it.