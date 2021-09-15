Kim Jong Un's sister warns of 'destruction' of South Korean ties following missile tests

The sister of North Korea's leader warned South Korea Wednesday that ties between the two countries could be destroyed following missile tests by both countries.

Kim Yo Jong criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for comments he made while observing his country’s missile tests. Jae-in reportedly said during the tests that South Korea's growing missile capabilities will serve as a “sure deterrence” against North Korean provocations, according to the Associated Press.

KIM JONG UN APPEARS SLIMMER AT NORTH KOREA'S ANNIVERSARY PARADE

“If the president joins in the slander and detraction (against us), this will be followed by counter actions, and the North-South relations will be pushed toward a complete destruction,” she said in a translation provided by the outlet. “We do not want that.”

South Korea's tests came hours after South Korea and Japan reported that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea. Kim claimed North Korea is developing its military capabilities for self-defense and is not targeting a specific country with their development.

Kim Yo Jung previously warned in August that annual military drills between South Korea and the United States could undermine negotiations for better relations between North and South Korea. Kim warned that her country's government and military would “closely follow whether the South Korean side stages hostile exercise in August or make other bold decision.”

North and South Korea have been building up their missile defenses in recent months, with South Korea successfully developing a submarine-launched missile that is often used to carry nuclear warheads on Sept. 7.

North Korea also tested new long-range cruise missiles on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

