Tim Shorrock

Kim Jong Un's New Year's Day Speech: Understanding ‘Sovereignty’ Is the Key

By the second week of 2019, analysts were still trying to decide whether Kim Jong-un’s New Year’s speech was a ringing endorsement for peace talks leading to North-South Korean reconciliation, or a veiled threat to restart the country’s nuclear weapons program if the United States didn’t meet Kim’s demand of ending the sanctions imposed on his beleaguered juche economy.

It seems that both perspectives miss an important ingredient in Kim’s proposals: a new iteration of nationalism aimed at protecting the entire Korean nation—not just Kim’s domain in the North—from foreign interference. That’s how I read the section towards the end of his much-discussed address, when Kim introduced the term “sovereignty of the country.” By using these words, I think Kim is hoping to ignite an important shift in the political dynamics on the Korean Peninsula.

My conclusions have been reinforced by two factors: Kim's surprise visit to China this week, his fourth over the past year, and subsequent comments and analyses by North Korean state media in the wake of his New Year’s Day speech.

Kim, who has gone further than both his father and grandfather in reducing military tensions with South Korea, seemed to be sending a signal that he and South Korean president Moon Jae-in have embarked on a path for national salvation that can’t be stopped by any outside power. If this is correct, then we could be seeing the start of a new phase of Korean unity, with important implications for the future—especially for the United States.

Kim’s proposals don’t necessarily mean hostility to those foreign powers, however. In his speech, he was careful to emphasize that the two Koreas need the support of both the United States and China to move forward. Both Pyongyang and Seoul, he declared, should “actively promote multiparty negotiations for replacing the current ceasefire on the Korean peninsula with a peace mechanism in close contact with the signatories to the armistice agreement so as to lay a lasting and substantial peace-keeping foundation.”

This will almost certainly be discussed when Kim meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing this week. After all, Kim's reference to China in the context of the armistice “reflects his resolve to begin the process for establishing a peace regime via multilateral negotiations involving China,” said the progressive Hankyoreh newspaper.

“It seems Kim has concluded that he can put himself in a more advantageous position for negotiations with the US by securing regime security assurances and a bigger safety net through North Korea’s ties with China,” Hankyoreh added.

But what about his new nationalism?

According to Rodong Sinmun’s official translation of the New Year's Day speech, Kim made his reference to sovereignty just after declaring that the Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea, or DPRK, “would neither make and test nuclear weapons any longer,” and that he was ready to meet President Donald Trump “again anytime” to continue the dialogue they began last June in Singapore.

“If the U.S. responds to our proactive, prior efforts with trustworthy measures and corresponding practical actions,” he added, “bilateral relations will develop wonderfully at a fast pace through the process of taking more definite and epochal measures.”

Kim’s offers not to proliferate in return for continued negotiations were seen by some commentators as hopeful and historic. For instance, Robert Carlin, the veteran U.S. intelligence analyst who helped the Clinton administration negotiate the 1994 Agreed Framework, told the Wall Street Journal that Kim’s declaration was “the first of its kind from Pyongyang in a quarter-century.”

Kim “has deliberately left himself and President Trump maximum space for conducting negotiations leading up to a second summit,” Carlin added in his own wrap-up for 38 North (perhaps Kim outlined some of these ideas in the “great letter” President Trump says he received from Kim over the holidays).

But other aspects of his speech led to some pessimistic conclusions, including a widely quoted observation on Twitter from Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a former member of the CIA.