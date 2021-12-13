Kim Kardashian appears to scold North West for giving a live TikTok tour of their house without permission

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West arrive at the Ferdi restaurant in March 2021. Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

North West went live on her shared TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian West, Sunday.

The video was shut down after Kardashian West found out and told West to "stop."

Before her mother found out, West gave a tour of her family's home.

Kim Kardashian West appeared to reprimand North West after finding out her 8-year-old daughter had gone live on TikTok without her mother's permission.

West — the daughter of Kardashian West and Ye, formally known as Kanye West — recently started a shared TikTok account with her mother which, according to the account's description, is "managed by an adult."

However, North went live on the app without her mother's permission Sunday and showed the account's 2.2 million followers her family's Hidden Hills Home.

In one of the videos, which was recorded and reshared on Instagram by the fan account @kardashianvideo, North and her friends give a tour of her home, which was currently decorated for a "Sing 2" viewing party, organized by Kardashian West.

Although the film, starring Halsey, Bono, and Tori Kelly, doesn't come out in theaters until December 22, the Kardashians appeared to be celebrating its release with a red carpet, balloons, a five-tiered cake that lit up, along with cutouts of the film's famous animals.

In the same video, West's cousin Reign Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, is seen trying to shut down the live stream.

In another video taken from the live stream, West goes into Kardashian West's all-cream room to tell her that she's live on TikTok. Meanwhile, Kardashian West is scrolling on her own phone in bed.

"No, stop. You're not allowed to," her mother replied. "North, come on."

West then pretended to turn off the live recording as she walked into the room, which meant viewers could also hear Kardashian West asking if West was "really live" before the video turned off.

Story continues

West is the eldest of Kardashian West's four children with Ye. The reality star filed for divorce back in February from Ye, and was seemingly seen dating "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson.

According to TMZ, the model filed on Friday to be legally single. It came one day after Ye rapped, "I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly," during a performance of his 2010 song "Runaway" at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles.

Read the original article on Insider