Kim Kardashian Asks Pete Davidson to Shower With Her
The Kardashian family is teasing the second season of their Hulu series, which includes a cameo from Kim Kardashian's BF, Pete Davidson!
"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Kim Kardashian asks her boyfriend on the show.
Three months after the finale of the successful first season, “The Kardashians” are returning to Hulu. The reality series’ second season will premiere Sept. 22, Hulu announced Monday. The date was announced via a teaser for the reality series, which notably reveals that Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson will be featured in the upcoming season. […]
Pete Davidson made his debut in 'The Kardashians' season 2 trailer today...and Kim Kardashian seemingly celebrated the occasion by sharing a carousel of new photos of the couple on Instagram.
The former Michigan forward on Sunday signed his rookie contract with the Magic.
‘Claim to Fame’ premieres July 11 on ABC.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, pausing from political pressures to bask in the glow of the cosmos, on Monday released the debut photo from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen. The White House sneak peek of Webb's first high-resolution, full-color image came on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data that NASA plans to showcase on Tuesday at the Goddard Space Flight Center in suburban Maryland. The image showcased by Biden and NASA chief Bill Nelson showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it.
The rare sudden-death overtime in NBA Summer League saw two top-five draft picks shine.
The boy reportedly died from blunt force trauma
Darvin Ham reiterated on Friday that he thinks highly of everyone on the Lakers' roster, regardless of the trade rumors that are swirling.
One of the reasons Social Security checks can cover bills for some retirees and not others is because benefits are based on income earned before retirement. The more you earn working, the more you pay...
The Hulu series returns September 22.
Cardi B performs once again at the Wireless Festival in the UK.
The list highlights the most valuable contracts in the league for trades.
The stars showed up and stunned at the Dolce & Gabbana Men's fashion show over the weekend. With A-listers like Mariah Carey, Ciara, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant and more showing of their glam looks at the show on Sunday night, which went down in Sicily.
Unique Data comes From Over 40,000 US floating voters – “A Focus Group The Size of a Football Stadium”
Vettel fined for skipping out of meeting early; Formula 1 events in France, Spa for 2023 in jeopardy and more.
Three men were killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting that authorities described as an "isolated incident" in Downey.
Does your bed need some sprucing up? You’re in luck—Amazon is having a massive early Prime Day sale that can transform your bedroom.
Image Source: Getty / Paul Morigi Pete Davidson's love language is tattoos. The comedian and "Saturday Night Live" cast member has a well-established history of getting tattoos inspired by his relationships, and his latest high-profile romance is proving to serve similar inspiration.
Federal official: Funds a “down payment … to ensuring roads and bridges in Idaho damaged by the flooding are repaired as quickly as possible.”