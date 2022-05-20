Kim Kardashian Buys the House Next Door to Her Hidden Hills Mansion for $6.3 Million

Last fall, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian would keep the San Fernando Valley Axel Vervoodt-designed home she, Kanye West, and their children shared following her divorce from the rapper. Now, the KKW beauty founder is putting more roots down in the Hidden Hills enclave. According to Dirt, the entertainer and entrepreneur just purchased a home adjacent to the Vervoordt-designed property for $6.3 million.

The four bedroom, three bathroom dwelling will certainly need some renovating before it lines up with Kardashian’s minimalist standards. Built in 1975 and owned by the same family since, the 4,239-square-foot home is more or less still aligned with ‘70s standards—the living room features mirrored walls, a green carpeted staircase, and a rather garish wrought-iron banister. It’s safe to assume the rest of the home is similarly dated, but only the living and dining rooms are on display in the listing photos. Much of the vegetation in the outdoor space seems dead, but with over an acre, there’s plenty of room to put to good use after a transformation.

See the video.

In 2019, Kardashian and West purchased two other Hidden Hills properties, so this additional pad reportedly leaves Kardashian with nearly 8.5 acres of space in the neighborhood. Though the most recent addition is right behind the main residence, which AD toured in 2020, there is a community bridle path separating the two, so it seems that fully merging the two land parcels will be a challenge, if it’s possible at all. Even so, owning the neighboring lot will provide Kardashian and her kids—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—with valuable privacy.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest