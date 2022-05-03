Kim Kardashian Dons Famous Marilyn Monroe Dress At The 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian strolled the red carpet alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala Monday wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress.

Before the “The Kardashians” star hit the carpet, sleuths across social media were debating the chance of catching Kardashian in the gown due to some not-so-subtle hints she dropped about this year’s event.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Last month during an interview with “Access Hollywood,” she shared that her attire was still in the works for fashion’s biggest night because the fit had to be exact.

“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she said. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly.”

Only two weeks later, Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson were spotted in Orlando, Florida, visiting the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, where the iconic dress Monroe wore while singing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy is stored, according to The Sun.

Actress Marilyn Monroe sings

Actress Marilyn Monroe sings "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in 1962. (Photo: Bettmann via Getty Images)

There was even a Reddit thread dedicated to speculating about what Kardashian would wear, with some suggesting that Monroe’s high-profile dress aligns with this year’s white-tie “Glided Glamour” dress code.

Monroe’s dress became famous after her breathy, seductive take on “Happy Birthday” at a fundraiser for Kennedy and the Democratic National Committee in 1962.

Kardashian knows how to create some serious buzz with her previous Met Gala looks, including last year’s widely memed Balenciaga “shadow” ensemble and her jaw-dropping, barely-there corseted latex dress worn in 2019.

