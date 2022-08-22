Kim Kardashian fans are calling out betting companies for listing odds on who she'll date next after Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up earlier this month. MEGA/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship in early August.

Some betting websites have now released odds on who Kardashian will date next.

Social media users have criticized the companies, calling their actions "disgusting" and "gross."

Kim Kardashian's fans are criticizing betting websites that have published odds on who Kardashian's next boyfriend will be, calling the practice "disgusting" and "gross."

Following Kardashian's breakup with comedian Pete Davidson in early August, several celebrity news accounts began sharing Twitter updates saying some online casinos were offering odds for people to bet on who Kardashian will date next.

The lists varied, but popular names that appeared on several posts include political commentator Van Jones, who previously denied rumors he was dating Kardashian according to E! News, as well as her ex-husband, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

The posts, which quickly went viral, did not name any specific companies, but Insider was able to find two online casinos, Odds Shark and OddsChecker, that have published lists on their website or social media pages. It is unclear whether these companies are accepting bets on these odds and they did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Several Twitter users spoke out against the idea of betting houses gameifying Kardashian's personal life.

"I'm not a fan, but this is actually really gross. Why are y'all so pressed that you're willing to put money on this?" another person commented.

News about the purported list of odds spread onto TikTok over the next few days, with users screenshotting the lists and sharing their opinions on them in their videos, many of which were negative.

A TikTok user called @laurenisgossip shared screenshots of several lists in her TikTok video, which she captioned, "How is this even legal, it's messed up," receiving 340,000 views and 16,000 likes.

As she shared one screenshot of a list that mentioned billionaire Jeff Bezos and controversial influencer Andrew Tate as betting options for Kardashian's next boyfriend, the TikToker said, "This one is the most absurd list of names that I have seen."

Another user named @_m0_g shared screenshots of the lists in a video with 380,000 views, saying, "y'all taking it to [sic] far with this one," adding, "our generation is so down bad with betting."

Gambling is currently legal under US federal law, however regulations differ by state.

Kardashian and Davidson went public with their relationship nine months ago. Both initially received criticism from followers who were skeptical of the 13-year age gap between the pair. Kardashian addressed the age difference in an April interview with E! News, saying, "Whatever good vibes are, that's what you should go for. If it's older, younger, doesn't even matter."

On August 6, E! News reported that the pair had broken up, with an anonymous source telling the outlet the couple found it "really difficult to maintain a relationship" due to their busy schedules.

Representatives for Kardashian and Davidson did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

