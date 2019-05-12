Kim Kardashian freaked for nothing: Her son is 'the most calm and chill' of all her kids

Reality star Kim Kardashian also shared a host of pictures from her CBD and meditation shower before welcoming a fourth child with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian West says her newborn son is "calm and chill." More

Kim Kardashian West is admitting worry got the best of her.

In a weekend tweet sent two days after the birth of her fourth child with Kanye West, the reality star shared that her infant son has been a mellow addition to her family.

"I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much," she said.

And – bonus! – she also shared pictures from her CBD and meditation baby shower, which she hosted two weeks ago because she was stressing about his impending birth.

We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower. I was freaking out for nothing because he is the most calm and chill of all of my babies so far and everyone loves him so much 🧸 pic.twitter.com/bYH1E2WXHY — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 11, 2019

Kim and Kanye's son was delivered via surrogate on Thursday, weighing 6 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins their three other children: daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, and son, Saint, 3. Chicago was also born via surrogate due to Kardashian West's previous complications with pregnancy.

We're eagerly awaiting a name, which the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has yet to announce.

Kardashian West told baby shower guests, including Chrissy Teigen, mom Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian and Paris Hilton, that she wasn't emotionally prepared – in other words, freaking out – and urged them to "have a puff and put on some (CBD) oil."

On Friday, it seemed all that angst slipped away as she shared her excitement that, "He’s here and he’s perfect!"



