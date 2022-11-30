Kim Kardashian gets $200,000 monthly child support settlement from Ye - media

FILE PHOTO: 92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair - Beverly Hills
1
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Kim Kardashian and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, have reached a divorce settlement that includes joint custody of their four children and dividing up their real estate assets, media reports said on Tuesday.

Though they will have joint custody of their children, ages 3, 4, 6 and 9, Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support, as they will spend most of their time with her, the New York Post reported.

The celebrity couple were married in 2014, and Kardashian filed for divorce last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

Ye has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities. His Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted, with the social media platforms removing some of his posts that users condemned as antisemitic.

A meeting last week between Ye, Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, drew rare Republican criticism for the former president.

Details of their divorce settlement were reported by several media outlets, citing Los Angeles County Superior Court documents. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the documents' authenticity.

The parents must agree on what school the children will attend and other decisions involving therapy, counseling or religious activities, the Post said, citing the court document.

The children will not be allowed to move more than 60 miles (100 km) from Kardashian's home in Hidden Hills near Los Angeles before they finish high school or turn 19 years old, the Post reported. Each parent will have access to the children on their birthdays and other special occasions, the Post said.

Ye has agreed to transfer one Hidden Hills property to Kardashian, who will also keep properties in Malibu and Riverside, California, and Harrison, Idaho, the Post said.

Neither party will pay the other spousal support, and they will each pay their own debts, Sky News reported. They will split the cost of their children's private security, schooling and university, Sky said.

A Kardashian spokesperson declined to comment. Representatives of Ye did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian and Ye settle divorce, averting custody trial

    Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed. The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge's approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 per month child support payments rom Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to Kardashian. The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

  • Colombia asks for legal status for its people already in US

    Colombia wants the Biden administration to grant temporary legal status to its citizens now living in the United States, noting its own efforts to address regional migration by hosting 2 million Venezuelans who fled their homes. Gustavo Petro, who was elected Colombia's first leftist president in June, is committed to the “incredibly generous policies” of his predecessor, which includes temporary status for 1.8 million people who fled neighboring Venezuela, said Luis Alberto Murillo Urrutia, Colombia's ambassador to the U.S.

  • Russia protests pope comments as Vatican seeks to mediate

    Russia has lodged a formal protest with the Vatican over Pope Francis’ latest condemnation of atrocities in Ukraine, in which the pontiff blamed most of the cruelty on Chechens and other minorities in an apparent effort to spare ethnic Russian troops from criticism. The Kremlin's ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeev, told the RIA Novosti agency that he met Monday with a Vatican official to express his “indignation” about Francis’ comments, which were contained in an interview with the Jesuit magazine America that was published Monday.

  • Key allegations, witnesses as Trump Org. trial winds down

    Former President Donald Trump’s inaugural address clocked in at just 16 minutes. Prosecutors and defense lawyers say those could take seven hours or more. Prosecutors said they might spend four or five hours summarizing the case.

  • U.S. stocks have worst day in nearly three weeks as hawkish Fed speak, China worries rattle markets

    U.S. stocks had their worst day in nearly three weeks on Monday as protests in China raised global-growth risks and Federal Reserve officials said more interest-rate increases will be needed to subdue inflation.

  • adidas has the cutest holiday gifts for all the little Disney lovers in your life

    You have to see these adorable designs.

  • ACC/Big Ten Challenge Michigan basketball vs. Virginia Cavaliers: TV, game info

    Michigan Wolverines basketball vs. Virginia Cavaliers, Nov. 29, 2022 at Crisler Center

  • Oath Keepers Founder Stewart Rhodes Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy in Jan. 6 Case

    Sedition is rarely prosecuted. Convictions are even rarer

  • China's Economic Activity Falls as Covid Cases Surge

    China's factory and services activity contracted further in November. The official manufacturing purchasing managers&nbsp;index&nbsp;fell to 48 this month. The&nbsp;non-manufacturing index, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, declined to 46.7 from 48.7 in October. Johanna Chua, chief Asia Pacific economist at Citigroup Global Markets, discusses what the latest figures say about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. She speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Analysis-Venezuela revived opposition talks highlight strengthened Maduro position

    Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro will enter upcoming talks with the South American country's opposition in a strengthened position that could be bolstered further by a deal to release more than $3 billion in humanitarian funds, analysts said. Government and opposition delegates met on Saturday in Mexico City after more than a one-year pause, and in renewed negotiations the parties signed a "social agreement" aimed at creating a United Nations-administered humanitarian fund. U.S. oil company Chevron Corp also received an expanded license on Saturday, allowing it to resume oil production in the OPEC nation and bring Venezuelan crude to the United States.

  • McConnell skewers Trump for dinner with Kanye, Fuentes, says he's 'highly unlikely' to be elected president

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned former President Trump for his dinner with Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes, saying anyone who meets with anti-semitic individuals are "highly unlikely" to be elected president.

  • Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Has the Best Dance Moves — But Her Pillows Nearly Stole the Show

    The Spice Girls know the importance of friends (BRB, spontaneously breaking into an off-key rendition of “Wannabe”), so it’s fitting that Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson is wearing a band T-shirt during a hangout with her cousin (and friend!) Chicago West. The Good American founder posted several photos and a video of the bonding time […]

  • Moscow community mourns four slain U of I students, loss of safety and security

    Residents are arming themselves with self-defense items as police continue searching for a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students.

  • Elon Musk calls out Tim Cook, Apple amid exodus of top Twitter advertisers

    Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers since Musk has taken over, according to Media Matters for America.

  • The Babylon Bee Roasted for Cringe Attempt at Mocking Stephen King

    Lou RoccoFresh out of Twitter jail after “Chief Twit” Elon Musk reinstated its account earlier this month, right-wing satire website The Babylon Bee went out of its way this weekend to prove that the “right is starting to get better at comedy and it’s making lefties nervous.”The site, which fashions itself as a conservative version of The Onion, seemingly inspired Musk to purchase Twitter earlier this year when its official account was restricted for violating the platform’s policy on hateful co

  • Twitter not safer under Elon Musk, says former head of trust and safety

    Twitter's former head of trust and safety Yoel Roth on Tuesday said the social media company was not safer under new owner Elon Musk, warning in his first interview since resigning this month that the company no longer had enough staff for safety work. Roth had tweeted after Musk's takeover that by some measures, Twitter safety had improved under the billionaire's ownership. Asked in an interview at the Knight Foundation conference on Tuesday whether he still felt that way, Roth said: "No."

  • Dua Lipa awarded Albanian citizenship by president

    Singer Dua Lipa was given citizenship in Albania by the country's president over the weekend after years of using her stardom to help Albanian families.

  • Biden Asks Congress to Force Rail Deal Over Union Objections

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are moving to prevent a looming shutdown of the nation’s freight railroads with the House preparing to take up legislation this week to impose a settlement over the objections of some unions.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsMusk Threatens War With Apple, Jeopardizing Vital RelationshipStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost

  • Tina Knowles Addresses Reports of Jay-Z's Interest in Becoming NFL Team Owner

    Tina Knowles offered a brief response when a paparazzo asked her about the reports at an airport, specifically Jay's alleged interest in the Commanders.

  • BlockFi files for bankruptcy then sues Sam Bankman-Fried holding company

    Crypto-lender BlockFi has filed for bankruptcy and is now suing Sam Bankman-Fried's holding company, after suffering a liquidity crisis due to FTX exposure.